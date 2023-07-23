Home » write a title for this article LANSING, Michigan, USA. — Michigan prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing the woman’s 2-year-old daughter.State Attorney General Dana Nessel indicted Rashad Trice, 26, on Friday with 20 counts, including first-degree murder, and indicted for manslaughter in the strangulation death of the minor Wynter Cole Smith. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. Related The New Hampshire attorney general reported Thursday that more than four decades after the murder of a young woman in the state, law enforcement… The Lansing man faces 18 other state charges, including kidnapping, in connection with crimes committed July 2 and July 3, when he allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing, stole her car and fled with the baby. Later, the girl was found strangled with a cell phone cable.Trice faces multiple state charges for attempting to flee when officers spotted the car in a Detroit suburb on July 3, crashing the vehicle into a police car and trying to disarm an officer before being taken into custody. Related The address that Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur is linked to a man… Smith, whose kidnapping triggered an Amber Alert, was not in the stolen vehicle. His body was found July 5 in a Detroit alley, nearly 100 miles from Lansing.“We have alleged today, and that is reflected in the myriad of charges, a horrific and brutal crime wave from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said Friday in a statement announcing the charges.The charges include the first state murder charges filed against Trice in Smith’s death. He also faces federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death.
News

write a title for this article

LANSING, Michigan, USA. — Michigan prosecutors have filed murder charges against a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing the woman’s 2-year-old daughter.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel indicted Rashad Trice, 26, on Friday with 20 counts, including first-degree murder, and indicted for manslaughter in the strangulation death of the minor Wynter Cole Smith. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Related

The New Hampshire attorney general reported Thursday that more than four decades after the murder of a young woman in the state, law enforcement…

The Lansing man faces 18 other state charges, including kidnapping, in connection with crimes committed July 2 and July 3, when he allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing, stole her car and fled with the baby. Later, the girl was found strangled with a cell phone cable.

Trice faces multiple state charges for attempting to flee when officers spotted the car in a Detroit suburb on July 3, crashing the vehicle into a police car and trying to disarm an officer before being taken into custody.

Related

The address that Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur is linked to a man…

Smith, whose kidnapping triggered an Amber Alert, was not in the stolen vehicle. His body was found July 5 in a Detroit alley, nearly 100 miles from Lansing.

“We have alleged today, and that is reflected in the myriad of charges, a horrific and brutal crime wave from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said Friday in a statement announcing the charges.

The charges include the first state murder charges filed against Trice in Smith’s death. He also faces federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death.

by admin

Michigan Man Faces Murder Charges for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend and Killing Her Toddler

LANSING, Michigan, USA. – Rashad Trice, a 26-year-old man from Lansing, Michigan, is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter. State Attorney General Dana Nessel has indicted Trice on 20 counts, including first-degree murder and manslaughter in the strangulation death of the toddler.

The charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, signalling the severity of the crimes committed by Trice. The Lansing man also faces 18 other state charges, including kidnapping, in connection with the incidents that occurred on July 2 and July 3.

According to reports, Trice allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing before stealing her car and fleeing with the young child. Tragically, the toddler, Wynter Cole Smith, was later found strangled with a cell phone cable.

Authorities launched an extensive search for Smith after her kidnapping, issuing an Amber Alert to aid in her recovery. However, her lifeless body was discovered on July 5 in a Detroit alley, nearly 100 miles away from Lansing.

“We have alleged today, and that is reflected in the myriad of charges, a horrific and brutal crime wave from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement announcing the charges.

In addition to the state charges, Trice also faces federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. It is unclear at this time when those charges will be officially filed.

Trice’s arrest came after he attempted to evade law enforcement officers by fleeing in the stolen car. On July 3, authorities spotted the vehicle in a Detroit suburb, which resulted in a high-speed chase. Trice crashed the stolen vehicle into a police car and even attempted to disarm an officer. Eventually, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Michigan residents have been shaken by the heinous crimes allegedly committed by Trice. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

See also  Li Keqiang said that the number of people in difficulties is increasing

As this heartbreaking case unfolds, the community mourns the loss of the innocent toddler and prays for justice to be served. The trial is set to commence in the coming months, providing an opportunity for the victims’ families and the community to find closure in this devastating tragedy.

The authorities’ swift action in prosecuting Trice sends a strong message that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in Michigan, and those responsible will face the full weight of the law.

You may also like

They waded in the sea and climbed onto...

Alfaview files an antitrust complaint against Microsoft Da...

Medical College assures that its union is “attacked”...

After falling on his neck a bar of...

Circular n. 2/2020 of the Minister for the...

We are very close to achieving gender equality:...

about fifty puppies arrived at the municipal cattery...

A US museum will return a WWII soldier’s...

Iván Name lashed out at the Interior Minister

Piao, here are the decrees on the integrated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy