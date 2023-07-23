Michigan Man Faces Murder Charges for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend and Killing Her Toddler
LANSING, Michigan, USA. – Rashad Trice, a 26-year-old man from Lansing, Michigan, is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter. State Attorney General Dana Nessel has indicted Trice on 20 counts, including first-degree murder and manslaughter in the strangulation death of the toddler.
The charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole, signalling the severity of the crimes committed by Trice. The Lansing man also faces 18 other state charges, including kidnapping, in connection with the incidents that occurred on July 2 and July 3.
According to reports, Trice allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing before stealing her car and fleeing with the young child. Tragically, the toddler, Wynter Cole Smith, was later found strangled with a cell phone cable.
Authorities launched an extensive search for Smith after her kidnapping, issuing an Amber Alert to aid in her recovery. However, her lifeless body was discovered on July 5 in a Detroit alley, nearly 100 miles away from Lansing.
“We have alleged today, and that is reflected in the myriad of charges, a horrific and brutal crime wave from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement announcing the charges.
In addition to the state charges, Trice also faces federal charges of kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. It is unclear at this time when those charges will be officially filed.
Trice’s arrest came after he attempted to evade law enforcement officers by fleeing in the stolen car. On July 3, authorities spotted the vehicle in a Detroit suburb, which resulted in a high-speed chase. Trice crashed the stolen vehicle into a police car and even attempted to disarm an officer. Eventually, he was apprehended and taken into custody.
Michigan residents have been shaken by the heinous crimes allegedly committed by Trice. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.
As this heartbreaking case unfolds, the community mourns the loss of the innocent toddler and prays for justice to be served. The trial is set to commence in the coming months, providing an opportunity for the victims’ families and the community to find closure in this devastating tragedy.
The authorities’ swift action in prosecuting Trice sends a strong message that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated in Michigan, and those responsible will face the full weight of the law.