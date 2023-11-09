Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture Empowers Party Members to Serve Communities
Since the launch of thematic education, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has made it a priority to focus on the relationship between cadres’ education and the people’s benefits. More than 8,000 party members have organized in-depth community practice activities to address the issues most important to the people, providing public service results that continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain and happiness.
In accordance with the principle of “nearby convenience, consistent needs, and overall balance”, the prefecture has adjusted and optimized 56 community co-construction units and established and improved five working mechanisms for reporting and contact, information docking, role play, communication and feedback, and volunteer service. The responsibilities and tasks of party organizations and in-service party members at all levels have been clarified to promote the implementation of community registration services.
In total, 401 party organizations in government agencies, enterprises, and institutions, with 8,265 in-service party members, have conducted more than 11,000 volunteer services in communities. Additionally, a total of 2,227 urban and rural basic grids have been set up across the state, with 2,761 full-time and part-time grid workers, injecting fresh vitality into grassroots governance.
Incumbent party members are actively engaging with the community, serving as policy preachers, conflict mediators, and mass servants. They are involved in activities such as policy propaganda, environmental sanitation improvement, and providing care services to the poor. This includes carrying out “micro matters” such as landscaping and landscaping, as well as fulfilling 1,456 residents’ micro wishes and actively carrying out four micro services.
The efforts are aimed at improving the effectiveness of in-service party members’ reporting to the community, ultimately benefiting the people at a closer range. This initiative has been well received and is continuing to make a positive impact on the communities within the Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.
(Editor: Kuang Yu, Liu Peiran)