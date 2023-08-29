write a title for this article

The college held a special meeting on warning education and party style and clean government construction

Date of release: 2023-08-29 13:54 Source of information: Municipal Party School Views:

In order to further promote the strict governance of the party and the school, and promote the work of the autumn semester, on the morning of August 21, the college held a special meeting on warning education and party style and clean government construction. Wang Guohua, executive vice president of our college and executive vice president of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Du Yingying, vice president of the school (school), presided over the meeting. All middle-level cadres and party cadres attended the meeting.

At the meeting, they collectively watched the anti-corruption warning education film, studied and conveyed the requirements of the document “Implementation Plan for Special Rectification of Party Members and Cadres’ Illegal Eating and Drinking Issues in the City”, and all middle-level cadres signed a letter of commitment for special rectification of illegal eating and drinking issues.



Wang Guohua conducted a collective talk on integrity to the participants. She emphasized that the party school is an important window of the party. It must maintain a clean and upright style. The “purifier” of unhealthy winds, the “melting pot” of party spirit training, and the “weather vane” of comprehensive and strict party governance have demonstrated their mission and responsibility in the new practice of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. All middle-level cadres and party cadres must set an example, continue to strengthen political determination, discipline determination, moral determination, and anti-corruption determination, and earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of strictly governing the party and schools.

One is to firmly be a “sensible person” who is loyal to the party. It is necessary to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, to run through the fundamental principle of the party school’s surname to the party, to follow the “four most stringent standards”, and to take the opportunity of high-quality education to study and implement the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We will continue to deepen the education of ideals and beliefs and the education of loyalty to the party, strengthen ideological refinement and political experience, rectify the source of thought, consolidate the root and cultivate the source, build a solid foundation of belief, supplement the calcium of the spirit, and strive to be the “best Party members and cadres who emphasize party spirit, politics, loyalty, and responsibility.

The second is to firmly be the leader of “one post with two responsibilities”. To strictly implement the “two responsibilities for one post”, we must not only strengthen the awareness of the protagonist of the main business, but also shoulder the main responsibility for the construction of a clean and honest government, and promote the ideological construction, team construction, and business construction in an integrated manner. It is necessary to strengthen and improve ideological and political work, regularly carry out clean government talks between branches and departments, and strictly control the management and supervision of party members. In particular, it is necessary to strengthen risk prevention in key areas and the supervision and management of personnel in key positions. We must dare to grasp and manage well, grasp and manage well, and maintain strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time to form a good ecology of “seeing the level at the level, and leading the level at the level”.

The third is to firmly be the “vanguard” of diligence, honesty and excellence. We must adhere to the problem orientation, benchmark the “seven abilities” proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, make up for shortcomings and strengths, take the lead in teaching and make good use of “clean government party lectures for 15 minutes”, middle-level forums and other activity carriers, and further improve the performance of duties ability and ability to supervise and enforce discipline; we must persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations, correct the four winds to establish a new style, carry forward the spirit of struggle, improve the ability to fight, be brave in self-revolution, inherit the fine family tradition, and always maintain the integrity of integrity, so that we can do things and be able to do things. Do things, do things well, and do not have accidents, and drive all party members to be “model students” who are diligent and honest.