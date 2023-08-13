write a title for this article

The high temperature has not subsided, and thunderstorms are frequent

There will be many showers in Changsha in the coming week, with a higher frequency in the afternoon

Changsha Evening News, August 12th (all-media reporter Zhang Yangzi) The Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a lightning warning signal at 18:59 on the 12th: Thunder and lightning activities are expected to occur in Hunan Xiangjiang New District, Yuhua District, Tianxin District, Furong District, and Kaifu District. There may be lightning disaster accidents. At 19:12, the Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow rainstorm warning signal.

Over the weekend, thunderstorms hit frequently, which slightly lowered the temperature of the fiery Star City, but the high temperature weather is still not over. The Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued another high temperature yellow warning on the 12th: It is expected that from 20:00 on the 12th to 20:00 on the 13th, Changsha, Zhuzhou, Xiangtan, Hengyang, Shaoyang, southeast of Yueyang, northern Chenzhou, Yongzhou, Huaihua, and Loudi will have high temperatures above 35°C. Hengyang, Yongzhou, Shaoyang, southern Huaihua and other places will exceed 37°C, please take precautions.

Although autumn has already begun, the weather in Changsha remains hot this week. The daily high temperature hovers around 35°C, and the daily low temperature will not be lower than 25°C. The heatstroke prevention and cooling work still cannot be ignored.

Although the temperature is high, the precipitation will not be absent. It will mostly appear in the form of showers in the next few days, and the frequency of occurrence in the afternoon is relatively high. The latest forecast from the Changsha Meteorological Observatory shows that Changsha will be cloudy with thunderstorms on the 13th, with a temperature of 27°C to 35°C; on the 14th, there will be many showers in Changsha; Affected by the disturbance of the east wind, it will be cloudy and sunny, with thunderstorms in the afternoon.

