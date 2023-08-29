Create a news article using this content Today (August 29), my country’s heavy rainfall areas will be concentrated in the northeast region, with local torrential rain to heavy rain, and the local area needs to beware of secondary disasters. At the same time, the typhoon “Sula” will begin to turn to the northwest, and its intensity may increase again, and it will gradually approach my country. The southeast coast will gradually pick up wind and rain. Fishing boats in Fujian, Guangdong and other places need to return to Hong Kong in time to avoid the wind. In terms of temperature, the summer heat subsides in most of the central and eastern regions, and the highest temperature in some places in Heilongjiang and Jilin is around 20°C. The coolness in autumn is obvious, so it is necessary to add clothes in time to prevent colds. There is still heavy rainfall in the northeast today Typhoon “Sula” approaches the southeast coast and the wind and rain intensify Since August 25, there have been heavy rainfall in southern Shaanxi, the Sichuan Basin to the Huanghuai and other places. The daily rainfall of 4 national stations in Hubei and Jiangsu has exceeded the historical extreme value in August. Yesterday, this round of precipitation was coming to an end, but heavy rainfall still occurred in many places in the Northeast and Shandong Peninsula. Baishan and Tonghua in Jilin, Dandong and Benxi in Liaoning, Weihai in Shandong and other places encountered heavy rain. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will still be heavy rainfall in the northeast today. The east and southwest of Heilongjiang, northeast of Jilin, southeast of Jiangsu, north and southeast of Fujian, coastal areas of Guangdong,Most of Hainan IslandThere were heavy to heavy rains in parts of western Yunnan, the central part of the Western Sichuan Plateau, and the eastern part of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains in eastern Heilongjiang and northeastern Jilin. Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, Shanghai, most of Zhejiang, northern Fujian, Leizhou Peninsula, western Yunnan, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, western Yunnan, northwestern Hainan Island and There are local heavy rains or heavy rains in the southeast, southeast of Taiwan Island and other places. The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern Tibet, southeastern Gansu, central and western Sichuan, western Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, eastern Guangdong, Fujian, southeastern Zhejiang, and central and southern Taiwan Island. Among them, southeastern Fujian and southeastern Guangdong , South Taiwan Island and other places have local heavy rain or heavy rain. Starting today, typhoon “Sula” moved north-westward, and its intensity slowly increased. It moved into the northeastern part of the South China Sea on the morning of the 31st, and gradually approached the coast of central and eastern Guangdong. As it continues to approach, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the southeast coast of my country will gradually experience wind and rain. The local area needs to do a good job in preventing typhoons in time, and the public needs to pay attention to the early warning and forecast information in time. Most of the heat in the central and eastern regions gradually disappears, and the autumn coolness is obvious in some parts of the north In terms of temperature, today and tomorrow, except for South China, the Sichuan Basin, Hubei and other places, the highest temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will be less than 30°C, and some places in Heilongjiang and Jilin will only be around 20°C. Among the provincial capital cities, the highest temperature in Harbin will only be around 19°C today and tomorrow, and the lowest temperature will be around 15°C, with obvious autumn coolness. At the beginning of September, the temperature in the central and eastern regions has picked up, and the area with the highest temperature of 30℃+ has increased, but the high temperature weather is still rare. This week, autumn is getting stronger in the north, and the eastern part of Northwest China, the northern part of North China, and the central and southern part of Northeast China will start the process of entering autumn. And even in places where autumn has not yet begun, there will be obvious changes in the body feeling, especially in the morning and evening when the coolness is obvious, and the public needs to add clothes in time to prevent catching cold. (Source: China Weather Network) Extended reading>> Yellow warning signals for thunderstorms and strong winds issued in many places in Hainan Ding’an County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:51 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 10:00 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. Relevant units and personnel are advised Do a good job of prevention. The Haikou Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:47 on August 29, 2023: Affected by convective clouds, thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our city from 10 to 20 o’clock, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning and Local short-term heavy precipitation, it is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. The Tunchang County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:47 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 09:00 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and Personnel take precautions. Danzhou Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:45 on August 29, 2023: Guangcun Town, Mutang Town, Dongcheng Town, Zhonghe Town, Xinzhou Town, Baimajing Town, Wangwu Town, Paipu Town, Nada Town, Dacheng Town, Heqing Town, Haitou Town, Yaxing Town, Lanyang Town, and Nanfeng Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:42 to 20:00 on the 29th, with winds of 7 to 9 Level and accompanied by strong lightning, it is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. Changjiang County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:44 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county within 6 hours, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. preventive work. Dongfang City Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:44 on August 29, 2023: Sanjia Town, Sigeng Town, Datian Town, Basuo Town, Donghe Town, Tianan Township, Xinlong Town, Jiangbian Township in our city , Gancheng Town, and Banqiao Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:50 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. Chengmai County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:43 on August 29, 2023: Qiaotou Town, Laocheng Town, Dafeng Town, Fushan Town, Jinjiang Town, Yongfa Town, Ruixi Town, Zhongxing Town in our county , Wenru Town, Jiale Town, and Renxing Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:42 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. At 08:43 on August 29, 2023, the Lingao County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for thunderstorms and strong winds: Lincheng Town, Dongying Town, Bohou Town, Tiaolou Town, Bolian Town, Xinying Town, Huangtong Town, Duo Wenzhen, Calais Town, Nanbao Town, and Heshe Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 8:45 to 20:00 on the 29th, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions . The Baisha County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:43 on August 29, 2023: Thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 08:45 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. Relevant units are advised Take precautions with personnel. August 29, 2023 Weather forecast issued by Hainan Provincial Meteorological Observatory at 05:00 today (dangerous weather) Offshore Gale Forecast and Marine Weather Forecast From 05:00 on the 29th to 08:00 on September 1st, the Qiongzhou Strait will be cloudy with thunderstorms, with north to northeast winds of magnitude 5, and thunderstorms with gusts of magnitude 7-9. From the daytime on the 29th to the nighttime on the 31st, on the sea surface of…
write a title for this article Today (August 29), my country’s heavy rainfall areas will be concentrated in the northeast region, with local torrential rain to heavy rain, and the local area needs to beware of secondary disasters. At the same time, the typhoon “Sula” will begin to turn to the northwest, and its intensity may increase again, and it will gradually approach my country. The southeast coast will gradually pick up wind and rain. Fishing boats in Fujian, Guangdong and other places need to return to Hong Kong in time to avoid the wind. In terms of temperature, the summer heat subsides in most of the central and eastern regions, and the highest temperature in some places in Heilongjiang and Jilin is around 20°C. The coolness in autumn is obvious, so it is necessary to add clothes in time to prevent colds. There is still heavy rainfall in the northeast today Typhoon “Sula” approaches the southeast coast and the wind and rain intensify Since August 25, there have been heavy rainfall in southern Shaanxi, the Sichuan Basin to the Huanghuai and other places. The daily rainfall of 4 national stations in Hubei and Jiangsu has exceeded the historical extreme value in August. Yesterday, this round of precipitation was coming to an end, but heavy rainfall still occurred in many places in the Northeast and Shandong Peninsula. Baishan and Tonghua in Jilin, Dandong and Benxi in Liaoning, Weihai in Shandong and other places encountered heavy rain. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will still be heavy rainfall in the northeast today. The east and southwest of Heilongjiang, northeast of Jilin, southeast of Jiangsu, north and southeast of Fujian, coastal areas of Guangdong,Most of Hainan IslandThere were heavy to heavy rains in parts of western Yunnan, the central part of the Western Sichuan Plateau, and the eastern part of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains in eastern Heilongjiang and northeastern Jilin. Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, Shanghai, most of Zhejiang, northern Fujian, Leizhou Peninsula, western Yunnan, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, western Yunnan, northwestern Hainan Island and There are local heavy rains or heavy rains in the southeast, southeast of Taiwan Island and other places. The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern Tibet, southeastern Gansu, central and western Sichuan, western Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, eastern Guangdong, Fujian, southeastern Zhejiang, and central and southern Taiwan Island. Among them, southeastern Fujian and southeastern Guangdong , South Taiwan Island and other places have local heavy rain or heavy rain. Starting today, typhoon “Sula” moved north-westward, and its intensity slowly increased. It moved into the northeastern part of the South China Sea on the morning of the 31st, and gradually approached the coast of central and eastern Guangdong. As it continues to approach, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the southeast coast of my country will gradually experience wind and rain. The local area needs to do a good job in preventing typhoons in time, and the public needs to pay attention to the early warning and forecast information in time. Most of the heat in the central and eastern regions gradually disappears, and the autumn coolness is obvious in some parts of the north In terms of temperature, today and tomorrow, except for South China, the Sichuan Basin, Hubei and other places, the highest temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will be less than 30°C, and some places in Heilongjiang and Jilin will only be around 20°C. Among the provincial capital cities, the highest temperature in Harbin will only be around 19°C today and tomorrow, and the lowest temperature will be around 15°C, with obvious autumn coolness. At the beginning of September, the temperature in the central and eastern regions has picked up, and the area with the highest temperature of 30℃+ has increased, but the high temperature weather is still rare. This week, autumn is getting stronger in the north, and the eastern part of Northwest China, the northern part of North China, and the central and southern part of Northeast China will start the process of entering autumn. And even in places where autumn has not yet begun, there will be obvious changes in the body feeling, especially in the morning and evening when the coolness is obvious, and the public needs to add clothes in time to prevent catching cold. (Source: China Weather Network) Extended reading>> Yellow warning signals for thunderstorms and strong winds issued in many places in Hainan Ding’an County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:51 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 10:00 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. Relevant units and personnel are advised Do a good job of prevention. The Haikou Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:47 on August 29, 2023: Affected by convective clouds, thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our city from 10 to 20 o’clock, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning and Local short-term heavy precipitation, it is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. The Tunchang County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:47 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 09:00 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and Personnel take precautions. Danzhou Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:45 on August 29, 2023: Guangcun Town, Mutang Town, Dongcheng Town, Zhonghe Town, Xinzhou Town, Baimajing Town, Wangwu Town, Paipu Town, Nada Town, Dacheng Town, Heqing Town, Haitou Town, Yaxing Town, Lanyang Town, and Nanfeng Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:42 to 20:00 on the 29th, with winds of 7 to 9 Level and accompanied by strong lightning, it is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. Changjiang County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:44 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county within 6 hours, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. preventive work. Dongfang City Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:44 on August 29, 2023: Sanjia Town, Sigeng Town, Datian Town, Basuo Town, Donghe Town, Tianan Township, Xinlong Town, Jiangbian Township in our city , Gancheng Town, and Banqiao Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:50 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. Chengmai County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:43 on August 29, 2023: Qiaotou Town, Laocheng Town, Dafeng Town, Fushan Town, Jinjiang Town, Yongfa Town, Ruixi Town, Zhongxing Town in our county , Wenru Town, Jiale Town, and Renxing Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:42 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. At 08:43 on August 29, 2023, the Lingao County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for thunderstorms and strong winds: Lincheng Town, Dongying Town, Bohou Town, Tiaolou Town, Bolian Town, Xinying Town, Huangtong Town, Duo Wenzhen, Calais Town, Nanbao Town, and Heshe Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 8:45 to 20:00 on the 29th, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions . The Baisha County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:43 on August 29, 2023: Thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 08:45 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. Relevant units are advised Take precautions with personnel. August 29, 2023 Weather forecast issued by Hainan Provincial Meteorological Observatory at 05:00 today (dangerous weather) Offshore Gale Forecast and Marine Weather Forecast From 05:00 on the 29th to 08:00 on September 1st, the Qiongzhou Strait will be cloudy with thunderstorms, with north to northeast winds of magnitude 5, and thunderstorms with gusts of magnitude 7-9. From the daytime on the 29th to the nighttime on the 31st, on the sea surface of the…
write a title for this article
2023-08-29 09:10 Authors: Liu Hui, Shen Cheng, Yao Junfang Xinhuanet editor in charge: Wu Jing
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 28th Topic: The halving of stamp duty on securities transactions releases a clear and positive policy signal
Xinhua News Agency reporters Liu Hui, Shen Cheng, Yao Junfang
The Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation announced on the 27th that in order to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence, starting from August 28, 2023, the stamp duty on securities transactions will be halved. The stamp tax on securities transactions, which is of concern to all parties, is ushering in an adjustment. What signals are released behind this?
Industry insiders pointed out that the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held on July 24 clearly stated that “the capital market must be activated to boost investor confidence”, and the tone of the capital market is more positive and the direction is clearer. The reduction of the stamp duty rate on securities transactions this time fully reflects the central government’s firm attitude towards an active capital market and its determination to protect the stock market, and has released a clear and positive policy signal.
Reduction in stamp duty rate on securities transactions boosts the market
The previous reductions in stamp duty rates for securities transactions have boosted the capital market, and this reduction in tax rates has also significantly boosted market sentiment. As of the close on the 28th, individual stocks rose more and fell less, and the turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets exceeded 1.1 trillion yuan. The Shanghai Index reported 3098.64 points, up 1.13%; the Shenzhen Component Index reported 10233.15 points, up 1.01%; the ChiNext Index reported 2060.04 points, up 0.96%.
Data show that in 2022, my country’s securities transaction stamp duty revenue will reach 275.9 billion yuan. In the first seven months of this year, the stamp duty revenue from securities transactions reached 128 billion yuan. He Daixin, director of the Financial Research Office of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Institute of Financial and Economic Strategy, said that under the current situation of high fiscal revenue and expenditure pressure, the introduction of this policy is an obvious signal, which is to use the “decrease” of fiscal revenue in exchange for the “increase” of market vitality. .
He Daixin said that judging from the previous adjustments, the lowering of the stamp duty rate for securities transactions can not be ignored in activating the financial market, especially the securities market. In the face of the current complex economic situation and the new environment for the development of the securities market, the reduction in tax rates will not only substantially reduce transaction costs, but also play a very positive role in building confidence in the securities market.
Reduce market transaction costs and release more liquidity to the market
The halving of the stamp duty on securities transactions is an important tax policy tool to reduce the cost of securities transactions and increase the activity of securities transactions. The reduction in the tax rate is 50%, and the policy effect of reducing the tax burden for the majority of investors is direct and inclusive. This will help increase investors’ willingness to trade and release more liquidity to the market.
There are more than 220 million individual investors in my country’s stock market, accounting for 99.76% of the investors in the whole market. Among them, investors who hold less than 100,000 yuan and 100,000 to 500,000 yuan account for 87.87% and 8.12% respectively. Zhao Xijun, co-director of the China Capital Market Research Institute of Renmin University of China, believes that reducing the stamp duty on securities transactions will benefit the majority of small and medium-sized investors through tax reduction and profit-sharing policies, and make the orientation of tax inclusiveness more fully reflected in the capital market dominated by small and medium-sized investors.
Zhao Xijun said that the policy adjustment of the stamp duty on securities transactions is a very effective benefit to investors and a substantial benefit to the securities market. The reduction of the stamp duty rate for securities transactions is conducive to reducing market transaction costs and reducing the burden on investors. It reflects the policy orientation of tax reduction, fee reduction, profit sharing, and benefiting the people. It will have a significant effect on activating the capital market and improving investor confidence.
The “Three Arrows” of Regulatory Policies Inject More Confidence in the Market
It is worth noting that after the announcement of the policy of halving the collection of stamp duty on securities transactions, the China Securities Regulatory Commission also released three consecutive policy measures on the evening of the 27th, continuing to send positive policy signals to the market.
In Zhao Xijun’s view, the CSRC’s policy of “shooting three arrows together” responds to the focus of the market’s recent attention and appeal. Whether it is “optimizing IPO and refinancing regulatory arrangements”, “further regulating shareholding reduction behavior”, or “reducing the margin ratio of financing by stock exchanges”, it will promote a more virtuous cycle of investment and financing and inject more confidence into the market.
After the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held on July 24 clearly stated that “the capital market must be activated to boost investor confidence”, the regulatory authorities successively issued a series of policy measures, including the optimization of refinancing interest rates and the reduction of the settlement reserve ratio , the reduction of securities transaction handling fees, etc. On August 18, the China Securities Regulatory Commission clearly implemented a package of policy measures for this important decision-making deployment, responding to market concerns.
“The regulatory authorities’ ‘three arrows’ continue to respond to the market’s concerns about active capital market policies, which will play a key role in stabilizing market confidence. The continuation and intensity of reforms on the investment, financing, and transaction ends of the capital market are worth looking forward to. “Said Hu Xiang, chief analyst of the financial industry at Soochow Securities.
Key words: stamp duty on securities transactions, policy signals, securities market, capital market, individual stocks rise