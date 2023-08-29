Home » write a title for this article Today (August 29), my country’s heavy rainfall areas will be concentrated in the northeast region, with local torrential rain to heavy rain, and the local area needs to beware of secondary disasters. At the same time, the typhoon “Sula” will begin to turn to the northwest, and its intensity may increase again, and it will gradually approach my country. The southeast coast will gradually pick up wind and rain. Fishing boats in Fujian, Guangdong and other places need to return to Hong Kong in time to avoid the wind. In terms of temperature, the summer heat subsides in most of the central and eastern regions, and the highest temperature in some places in Heilongjiang and Jilin is around 20°C. The coolness in autumn is obvious, so it is necessary to add clothes in time to prevent colds. There is still heavy rainfall in the northeast today Typhoon “Sula” approaches the southeast coast and the wind and rain intensify Since August 25, there have been heavy rainfall in southern Shaanxi, the Sichuan Basin to the Huanghuai and other places. The daily rainfall of 4 national stations in Hubei and Jiangsu has exceeded the historical extreme value in August. Yesterday, this round of precipitation was coming to an end, but heavy rainfall still occurred in many places in the Northeast and Shandong Peninsula. Baishan and Tonghua in Jilin, Dandong and Benxi in Liaoning, Weihai in Shandong and other places encountered heavy rain. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will still be heavy rainfall in the northeast today. The east and southwest of Heilongjiang, northeast of Jilin, southeast of Jiangsu, north and southeast of Fujian, coastal areas of Guangdong,Most of Hainan IslandThere were heavy to heavy rains in parts of western Yunnan, the central part of the Western Sichuan Plateau, and the eastern part of Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains in eastern Heilongjiang and northeastern Jilin. Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, Shanghai, most of Zhejiang, northern Fujian, Leizhou Peninsula, western Yunnan, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, western Yunnan, northwestern Hainan Island and There are local heavy rains or heavy rains in the southeast, southeast of Taiwan Island and other places. The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern Tibet, southeastern Gansu, central and western Sichuan, western Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, eastern Guangdong, Fujian, southeastern Zhejiang, and central and southern Taiwan Island. Among them, southeastern Fujian and southeastern Guangdong , South Taiwan Island and other places have local heavy rain or heavy rain. Starting today, typhoon “Sula” moved north-westward, and its intensity slowly increased. It moved into the northeastern part of the South China Sea on the morning of the 31st, and gradually approached the coast of central and eastern Guangdong. As it continues to approach, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the southeast coast of my country will gradually experience wind and rain. The local area needs to do a good job in preventing typhoons in time, and the public needs to pay attention to the early warning and forecast information in time. Most of the heat in the central and eastern regions gradually disappears, and the autumn coolness is obvious in some parts of the north In terms of temperature, today and tomorrow, except for South China, the Sichuan Basin, Hubei and other places, the highest temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will be less than 30°C, and some places in Heilongjiang and Jilin will only be around 20°C. Among the provincial capital cities, the highest temperature in Harbin will only be around 19°C today and tomorrow, and the lowest temperature will be around 15°C, with obvious autumn coolness. At the beginning of September, the temperature in the central and eastern regions has picked up, and the area with the highest temperature of 30℃+ has increased, but the high temperature weather is still rare. This week, autumn is getting stronger in the north, and the eastern part of Northwest China, the northern part of North China, and the central and southern part of Northeast China will start the process of entering autumn. And even in places where autumn has not yet begun, there will be obvious changes in the body feeling, especially in the morning and evening when the coolness is obvious, and the public needs to add clothes in time to prevent catching cold. (Source: China Weather Network) 　Extended reading>> Yellow warning signals for thunderstorms and strong winds issued in many places in Hainan Ding’an County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:51 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 10:00 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. Relevant units and personnel are advised Do a good job of prevention. The Haikou Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:47 on August 29, 2023: Affected by convective clouds, thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our city from 10 to 20 o’clock, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning and Local short-term heavy precipitation, it is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. The Tunchang County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:47 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 09:00 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and Personnel take precautions. Danzhou Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:45 on August 29, 2023: Guangcun Town, Mutang Town, Dongcheng Town, Zhonghe Town, Xinzhou Town, Baimajing Town, Wangwu Town, Paipu Town, Nada Town, Dacheng Town, Heqing Town, Haitou Town, Yaxing Town, Lanyang Town, and Nanfeng Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:42 to 20:00 on the 29th, with winds of 7 to 9 Level and accompanied by strong lightning, it is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. Changjiang County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:44 on August 29, 2023: thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county within 6 hours, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. preventive work. Dongfang City Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:44 on August 29, 2023: Sanjia Town, Sigeng Town, Datian Town, Basuo Town, Donghe Town, Tianan Township, Xinlong Town, Jiangbian Township in our city , Gancheng Town, and Banqiao Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:50 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. Chengmai County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:43 on August 29, 2023: Qiaotou Town, Laocheng Town, Dafeng Town, Fushan Town, Jinjiang Town, Yongfa Town, Ruixi Town, Zhongxing Town in our county , Wenru Town, Jiale Town, and Renxing Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 08:42 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions. At 08:43 on August 29, 2023, the Lingao County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning signal for thunderstorms and strong winds: Lincheng Town, Dongying Town, Bohou Town, Tiaolou Town, Bolian Town, Xinying Town, Huangtong Town, Duo Wenzhen, Calais Town, Nanbao Town, and Heshe Town may experience thunderstorms and strong winds from 8:45 to 20:00 on the 29th, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. It is recommended that relevant units and personnel take precautions . The Baisha County Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow thunderstorm warning signal at 08:43 on August 29, 2023: Thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in our county from 08:45 to 20:00, with winds of magnitude 7 to 9 accompanied by strong lightning. Relevant units are advised Take precautions with personnel. August 29, 2023 Weather forecast issued by Hainan Provincial Meteorological Observatory at 05:00 today (dangerous weather) Offshore Gale Forecast and Marine Weather Forecast From 05:00 on the 29th to 08:00 on September 1st, the Qiongzhou Strait will be cloudy with thunderstorms, with north to northeast winds of magnitude 5, and thunderstorms with gusts of magnitude 7-9. From the daytime on the 29th to the nighttime on the 31st, on the sea surface of the…
