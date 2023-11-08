write a title for this article

[Voice of Hope November 7, 2023](Comprehensive report by our reporter Zheng Xin)

Return to center stage on the world stage?Scholars comment on Li Jiachao’s remarks

The 2nd International Financial Leaders Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority was held in Hong Kong from November 6th to 8th, with approximately 300 world-renowned financial figures in attendance. The three major regulatory authorities of the Chinese Communist Party also came to Hong Kong to attend the forum in person, and He Lifeng, the Vice Premier of the State Council of the Chinese Communist Party, delivered a speech in a pre-recorded video.

Chief Executive Li Jiachao delivered a speech when attending the summit on Tuesday (7th), “Hong Kong has not only returned to the stage, but Hong Kong has also stood at the center of the world stage, creating a large number of business, financial and investment opportunities. This is why you are here.”

Li Jiachao’s words seem to be full of confidence in Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center. However, in recent years, employees and offices of international financial institutions in Hong Kong have been withdrawn one after another. The market atmosphere is poor and the financial deficit exceeds 100 billion, which has led to outsiders questioning whether he is in Hong Kong. Talk to yourself.

Li Zhaobo, an honorary teaching and research fellow at the Asia-Pacific Business Institute of the CUHK Business School, told Free Asia that the Hong Kong stock market is still among the top ten in the world, and wealth management is among the best. It can be said that it has returned to the international stage and become a part of it, but with its current status It is lower than Singapore, and its IPO and stock market rankings are lagging behind. To say that it is the center point is a bit like saying that the earth is the center of the universe.

Li Zhaobo also said that these summits exist all over the world. If there is still no improvement after the IPO and the stock market level, there is no need to hold them again next year.

The APEC summit will be held in San Francisco, the United States, next week. Chief Executive Li Jiachao cannot attend due to U.S. sanctions. The Hong Kong government held the “International Financial Leaders Investment Summit” before the APEC meeting, which was interpreted by the outside world as a hope to show that although Li Jiachao is being sanctioned and cannot go to the United States, the financial summit can still be held and Hong Kong is still a financial center.

The US media “Wall Street Journal” once pointed out that Li Jiachao will hold his “own” global financial leaders investment summit in Hong Kong in early November to strengthen the “party line”, but it does not understand why these Wall Street executives “would do it for the sanctioned Li Jiachao” and an increasingly illiberal Hong Kong, risking their own reputations.”

The commentary also pointed out that no matter what corporate executives say in public, their private actions show that “Hong Kong is no longer an international financial center.” Many American financial giants attended the International Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong in early November, undoubtedly “kowtowing” to Li Jiachao.

In addition, 23 Hong Kong people’s groups in the United States have launched a joint statement urging senior executives of American financial institutions to boycott the Hong Kong government’s “International Financial Leaders Investment Summit”.

Hui Yingting, Policy and Advocacy Specialist of the Hong Kong Initiative (CFHK), who participated in the joint signature, said that when Li Jiachao is sanctioned and cannot go to the United States, if representatives of American financial institutions come to Hong Kong to meet with him, “it will be siding with human rights abusers and endorsing them.” ”, the situation is very ironic.

She called on U.S. companies to re-examine cooperation with Hong Kong and the impact of cooperation on their reputations.

The “China and Hong Kong Human Rights Art Festival” co-organized by The Hong Kong Scots and Taiwan International Organ Transplant Care Association will be held from November 24th to 26th in Glasgow, Scotland, the UK’s art capital. The organizer recently announced event details.

The three-day event will showcase the real and oppressive plight of Hong Kong and Chinese people struggling to survive under the persecution of the Chinese Communist regime through artistic works by artists from Hong Kong and around the world.

Among them, the art works “White Washing”, “Apple Man” and “State Religion Man” created by the Hong Kong duo artist “Lumli Lumlong”, as well as some news clippings, reveal the increasingly severe human rights situation in Hong Kong and the history and persecution of memory.

The oil painting “Blind Man” and dozens of award-winning posters for the “Stop Organ Harvesting in China Poster Award 2020” will expose the “organ harvesting” persecution and illegal organ transplantation occurring in mainland China.

During the event, workshops and a symposium on China’s national situation will be held to encourage the public to write letters to brothers and sisters in prison in Hong Kong, and to describe how Beijing interferes and threatens Hong Kong and Chinese people in exile around the world who are fleeing persecution.

The organizer explained the background of the event earlier and said that in China under the Beijing regime, organ sales are rampant. Organ donations of unknown origins and “live organ harvesting” of dissidents are often heard. These sold organs may come from persecuted people such as Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, pro-democracy activists, “indulgent” college students, etc. Currently, the risk of organ trafficking is beginning to affect Hong Kong.

The “Human Rights Art Festival” hopes to take advantage of the “World Human Rights Day” on December 10 to give people another perspective to gaze at the scars and feel the pain through art, and to face the various human rights issues and humanitarian disasters in China and Hong Kong. and reflect on the value of human rights.

The British indie band Blur, who are currently on tour, recently revealed on a radio program that their visa application was rejected by the Hong Kong government and therefore they are unable to perform in Hong Kong again.

According to Hong Kong media HKFP, band member Alex James said on the BBC program on Monday (6th) that the band originally wanted to set the last stop of the tour in Hong Kong, which he believed would make the entire tour perfect, “because “Ballad of Darren” has previously The album “The Magic Whip” was all recorded in Hong Kong…but obviously, the Chinese (Communist) government considers us to be bad artists, and it’s a pity that we are not allowed to return to Hong Kong.”

Reports indicate that after the CCP virus (COVID-19) epidemic, the Hong Kong government vigorously launched various measures to “grab talents” and organized “night fun” in the hope of revitalizing the night market economy. However, many international superstars have canceled or not considered performing in Hong Kong, including the band Coldplay, singers Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, etc.

As of Tuesday (7th), the Hong Kong Immigration Department had not commented on the incident.

After checking the information, Blur last performed in Hong Kong in 2015. They performed many songs related to the “Umbrella Movement”, including “Mirror ball” and “Ghost Ship”. The final stop of the show is currently Argentina.

