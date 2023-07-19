Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Construction of a Beautiful China at National Conference on Ecological and Environmental Protection
BEIJING – Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the National Conference on Ecological and Environmental Protection held in Beijing from July 17th to 18th. During the conference, he delivered an important speech highlighting the importance of comprehensively promoting the construction of a beautiful China and accelerating the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.
Xi Jinping stressed that the next five years will be a crucial period for the construction of a beautiful China. He urged the implementation of the thought of socialist ecological civilization with Chinese characteristics in the new era and the adoption of a people-centered approach. It is essential to firmly establish and practice the concept that green waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains. The construction of a beautiful China should be prioritized in the nation’s effort to become stronger and achieve rejuvenation. By improving urban and rural living environments and achieving significant results in the construction of a beautiful China, a high-quality ecological environment can support high-quality development and accelerate the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.
Li Qiang presided over the meeting, with the attendance of Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Li Xi, and Ding Xuexiang, who gave a concluding speech. The conference aimed to address the structural, root-causing, and trending pressures the country faces in terms of ecological and environmental protection. While China has made historic achievements in the construction of ecological civilization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there is still much work to be done.
Xi Jinping urged the correct handling of several major relationships in promoting ecological civilization. The relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection needs to be balanced by planning development with a focus on harmonious coexistence between man and nature. The relationship between key tackling and coordinated governance should be addressed by addressing prominent ecological and environmental problems while enhancing coordination among different departments and regions. Natural restoration and artificial restoration should go hand in hand, while both external constraints and endogenous motivation need to be considered. Furthermore, the commitment to the “dual carbon” goal should be unwavering, but China should determine its own path, method, rhythm, and strength in achieving it.
Xi Jinping called for the continuation of the tough battle against pollution and the promotion of green and low-carbon transformation of development methods. This includes improving the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the ecosystem, strengthening the protection and restoration of the environment, actively and steadily promoting carbon peak and carbon neutrality, and prioritizing overall national security in building a beautiful China.
Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has made impressive strides in ecological and environmental protection. The conference serves as a platform to further enhance efforts in constructing a beautiful China and achieving sustainable development while maintaining a harmonious relationship between man and nature.