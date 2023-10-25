In a congratulatory letter sent by General Secretary Xi Jinping to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, he emphasized the importance of uniting private economic professionals around the Party and promoting the healthy development of the private economy. This letter has inspired and excited officials and workers within the Federation of Industry and Commerce system, and has provided fundamental guidelines for their work in the new era.
The Federation of Industry and Commerce is an important part of the party’s united front work and economic work, serving as a people’s organization and chamber of commerce under the leadership of the Party. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s affirmation of the Federation in his letter is seen as a great encouragement to its members. They are determined to enhance the party’s leadership over the private economy and continue to play a role in building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.
The chamber of commerce affiliated with the Federation is also seen as an important organizational support for the united front work of the private economy. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s letter has given a clearer understanding of the future work direction for these chambers of commerce, with a focus on promoting the work of the Federation and consolidating the ideological foundation of young entrepreneurs.
The letter also emphasizes the need to strengthen ideological and political leadership. It highlights the importance of promoting the healthy development of the non-public economy and the well-being of people working within it. It calls for efforts to create a good business environment and focus on hot topics such as corporate financing and rights protection, to attract more companies to settle down and promote high-quality development.
Private entrepreneurs are urged to focus on their main business, continue to innovate, and seek development. They are encouraged to serve the country through industry and strive to be vanguards of self-reliance and self-improvement, uniting and leading private enterprises to create new competitive advantages.
The congratulatory letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping has given warmth and inspiration to the cadres and workers of the grassroots Federation of Industry and Commerce. They are determined to continue providing accurate and efficient services to private enterprises, working together with the government in the same direction to meet the needs of these enterprises.
Overall, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s letter has created a new situation in the development of the Federation of Industry and Commerce and injected new momentum into the high-quality development of the private economy. It has set clear objectives and tasks, and provided fundamental guidelines for the work of the Federation in the new era.