China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research station

On November 1, at the dock of the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base, members of China's 40th Antarctic Scientific Expedition boarded the "Snow Dragon" to prepare for the expedition.

On the same day, China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country's Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The "Xuelong" and "Xuelong 2" polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the "Tianhui" cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu.

This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country's fifth scientific research station in Antarctica. 