Xinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023
China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research station
On November 1, at the dock of the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base, members of China's 40th Antarctic Scientific Expedition boarded the "Snow Dragon" to prepare for the expedition.
On the same day, China's 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country's Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The "Xuelong" and "Xuelong 2" polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the "Tianhui" cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country's fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.
Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationThe expedition ceremony of China’s 40th Antarctic Scientific Expedition was filmed at the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base Pier on November 1.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, at the China Polar Inspection Domestic Base Terminal, staff lifted the “Snow Dragon 2” gangway in preparation for setting sail.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, the “Snow Dragon” left the dock of China’s domestic polar expedition base and headed for the Antarctic.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, at the dock of the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base, people welcomed China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, at the dock of the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base, China’s 40th Antarctic Scientific Expedition boarded the “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” to prepare for the expedition.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Shanghai, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, the “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” set sail from the dock of the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base and headed for the Antarctic.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Jiansong pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Nanjing, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, the cargo ship “Tianhui” prepared to leave Zhangjiagang Port (drone photo).On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Xinhua News Agency (photo by Bao Hong) pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Nanjing, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, the cargo ship “Tianhui” left Zhangjiagang Port (drone photo).On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Xinhua News Agency (photo by Bao Hong) pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Nanjing, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, the cargo ship “Tianhui” was ready for departure at Zhangjiagang Port.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers depart from Shanghai, and the “Tianhui” cargo ship departs from Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. This expedition will build a new station in the Ross Sea, which is my country’s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by He Haiyang) pagebreakXinhua News Agency photo, Nanjing, November 1, 2023China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team will build a new scientific research stationOn November 1, the cargo ship “Tianhui” left Zhangjiagang Port.On the same day, China’s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources set off on a scientific expedition that lasted for more than five months. For the first time, my country’s Antarctic scientific research…
China‘s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team has set off on a mission to build a new scientific research station. The team, organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, boarded the “Snow Dragon” on November 1 at the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base dock to prepare for their five-month expedition. This marks the first time that China‘s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers departed from Shanghai, while the “Tianhui” cargo ship left Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. The goal of this expedition is to construct a new station in the Ross Sea, which will be China‘s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.

The official ceremony marking the start of the expedition was filmed at the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base Pier. As the team set sail, they were given a warm welcome by personnel at the dock. The “Snow Dragon” left the dock and headed for the Antarctic, where the team will conduct scientific research for over five months.

China‘s Antarctic research efforts have reached a milestone with the use of three ships to support this mission. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” icebreakers departed from Shanghai, while the “Tianhui” cargo ship left Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. These vessels will provide the necessary resources and equipment for the expedition team to carry out their research work effectively.

The main objective of this expedition is to construct a new scientific research station in the Ross Sea. This station will be China‘s fifth research facility in Antarctica, and it highlights the country’s commitment to scientific exploration in the region. The team will conduct various scientific investigations and experiments to contribute to the understanding of Antarctica’s unique ecosystem and climate.

China‘s Antarctic scientific research program has been steadily expanding over the years. The establishment of a new research station in the Ross Sea further demonstrates the country’s dedication to advancing knowledge and understanding of this remote and important region. With the support of multiple ships and a team of experts, China‘s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition is well-equipped to make significant contributions to Antarctic research.

