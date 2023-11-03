China‘s 40th Antarctic scientific expedition team has set off on a mission to build a new scientific research station. The team, organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources, boarded the “Snow Dragon” on November 1 at the China Polar Expedition Domestic Base dock to prepare for their five-month expedition. This marks the first time that China‘s Antarctic scientific research mission is supported by three ships. The “Xuelong” and “Xuelong 2” polar scientific research icebreakers departed from Shanghai, while the “Tianhui” cargo ship left Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu. The goal of this expedition is to construct a new station in the Ross Sea, which will be China‘s fifth scientific research station in Antarctica.
The main objective of this expedition is to construct a new scientific research station in the Ross Sea. This station will be China‘s fifth research facility in Antarctica, and it highlights the country’s commitment to scientific exploration in the region. The team will conduct various scientific investigations and experiments to contribute to the understanding of Antarctica’s unique ecosystem and climate.
