In a new publication entitled “Moroccan Christians and the Problem of Freedom of Belief,” Moroccan writer Mohamed Said discusses the Christian religion debate in Morocco, noting that “freedom of belief” is a contentious point for decision-makers that requires courage and political equality on the part of all actors.

In six chapters of this project, which he worked on for six years, the Moroccan writer explained that the human rights culture in Morocco still needs greater maturity, because Moroccan society is still conservative and has not yet reached a level of development to accept the conversion of a Moroccan citizen to another religion or not. condemn it.

The Moroccan writer referred to what he called the trick of political Islam in fighting this demand and not consolidating it through the constitution granted for the year 2011, calling for the provision of the conditions that guarantee peaceful coexistence and social stability, stating that “freedom of belief cannot be confiscated, as it is an individual matter that has nothing to do with the group or the political system in it.” “.

Saeed pointed out that his awareness of the usurped rights of Christians has been sharp and painful since he converted to Christianity, and concluded that the matter is not related to an academic problem that can be solved with further study, but rather related to his existence within a different intellectual and doctrinal system, as belief is the existential basin.

The speaker considered that the most terrifying thing he lived was that he was considered a follower of Islam while he was not a Muslim, and he was considered a follower of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad while he was not one of his followers, and that he was considered a bearer of an authentic Arab affiliation to Islam while he was otherwise.

Christian leaders living abroad estimate the number of foreign Christian residents in Morocco to be at least 30,000 belonging to the Roman Church, and 10,000 Protestants, many of whom are African immigrants residing in Morocco.

Every year, the Moroccan Christian Coordination Councils renew demands for the recognition of freedom of belief in Morocco, the latest of which is a letter to the Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, calling for the government program to include its demands, which it described as “humane, necessary and basic for Moroccan Christians.”

The same coordination appealed to the prime minister to allow Christians to perform religious rituals and worship in official churches, and to have the right to church or civil marriage.

It also called for allowing children to be given Christian names that parents would accept, and for burial in the Christian manner, with optional religious education for Christian Moroccans in Moroccan educational institutions.

The same coordination stressed that “Christian Moroccan servants and pastors of the home churches and subjects of the Commander of the Faithful cling to their patriotism,” stressing their readiness “to defend their Moroccanness against any prejudice to the homeland.”

In defending their demands, Moroccan Christians rely on royal statements related to “the logical and reasonable meaning of the concept of the Principality of the Believers, which considers that King Mohammed VI of Morocco is the prince of all believers, regardless of their sects, bees and religions.”