News

Writer Roberto Hernández Montoya passed away

Writer Roberto Hernández Montoya passed away

The sector vice president of communication, Freddy Ñáñez, reported the death of the intellectual and comedian Roberto Hernandez Montoya.

Through the social network X (Twitter) Ñáñez released the information, without specifying the date of the event or the causes of death.

Hernández Montoya was president of the Rómulo Gallegos Center for Latin American Studies (Celarg). In addition, he founded and chaired the Venezuelan Association of Editors.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil highlighted “the contributions to culture, humor and politics” of Hernández Montoya.

