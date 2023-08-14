Writer Roberto Hernández Montoya passed away

The sector vice president of communication, Freddy Ñáñez, reported the death of the intellectual and comedian Roberto Hernandez Montoya.

Through the social network X (Twitter) Ñáñez released the information, without specifying the date of the event or the causes of death.

Hernández Montoya was president of the Rómulo Gallegos Center for Latin American Studies (Celarg). In addition, he founded and chaired the Venezuelan Association of Editors.

It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the death of our beloved Roberto Hernández Montoya. Unforgettable his passage through our lives: intellectual, humorist, communicator and above all a great Venezuelan. My condolences to his relatives and until every time, brother! pic.twitter.com/aRVpmKjhk2 — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) August 14, 2023

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil highlighted “the contributions to culture, humor and politics” of Hernández Montoya.

The contributions to culture, humor and politics of our comrade Roberto Hernandez Montoya @rhm1947, we will always take them with us in the battles to come. A supportive hug to his relatives today that we found out about his change of scenery! pic.twitter.com/gbIyGRt1Rl — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) August 14, 2023

