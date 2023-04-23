‘Writers have never had a future’

In a conversation-interview with the Pereiran writer Wilmar Ospina Mondragón, regarding this other celebration of letters, more than one topic was left unanswered, because he is a person with a mastery of literature and city readings that anyone would envy. . He is currently a teacher at the Ciudad Boquía school, at the UTP University and at the Catholic University.

ED Among what kind of authors do you define yourself?

W. O. M. “As an urban author, because the word urbanita means citizen, the one who lives in the city and the one who lives in the city. I consider myself urban, modern, 21st century, because in my books I have portrayed Pereira. The city is like a monster, you know, many things happen that don’t happen in the countryside, there is disease, vices, substances, banditry, crime, although the Colombian countryside is sown with bones and blood, but in other countries it is where that happens. Paris Can you imagine how many criminal and violent things happen in that city?

ED Why is every book a wound?

W. O. M. “The wound that books bring to our life simply breaks the glass, the veil, the blindness; they untie that bandage that prevents us from seeing the horizon, the sun, the presences. For this reason, books hurt, tear, destroy, because what their words say is before life, and after death. In itself, each book is a wound, a way of dying to live again. Damn the books! How much life! How much death! How much existence! How many wounds that renew over and over again, the flesh, the matter, the soul, the ideas! No one is ever the same after reading a book and almost always comes with a broken heart.

ED How is the writer-teacher relationship with the students?

W. O. M. “They like it, because in what I have written they see situations that they have had to experience, just this week a student approached me and said ‘Hey teacher, I had a friend who was a barber, he lent me a drop by drop and since he didn’t pay and they bit him. What he says in my books is not new to them, the important thing is to recover a historical memory, not hide it”.

ED In this technological world, do writers have a future?

W. O. M. “Writers have never had a future. Cervantes, Goethe, they became classics, but how did they live in their time? Poor, taken from hell, why? Because society has never seen that art is the only salvation card that human beings have, that is, technology is not going to save us, it is not going to embrace us, technology generates coldness, distance in us. Technology is like the umbrella in the Parisian era, an object of social distancing and is still used as such, on the other hand the book awakens the human, the feeling, the noble, the anguish. A good play makes you cry, defending a character, you understand the reality of a country”.

Outstanding

“Literature is the pillar of society, because it is preferable to die suffering from what is known and not live in the hope of what is unknown.” Wilmar Ospina Mondragon.