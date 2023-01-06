Democracy inspires wisdom, and unity gathers strength. The first session of the 13th CPPCC completed all scheduled agendas and concluded successfully. This conference inherits the past and ushers in the future, pays tribute to the past, and sets out for the future, which fully demonstrates the unique role of the CPPCC in the new era as an “important position, important platform, and important channel”; , actively advising on politics, vividly demonstrating the style of the new CPPCC members who “have the overall situation in mind, have good strategies in mind, and shoulder responsibilities”; The leadership team will provide a strong organizational guarantee for the development of the Kaifeng CPPCC in the next five years. We extend our warm congratulations on the success of the conference!

It is Zhengfenghua to have a long career in mind. The five-year tenure of the 13th CPPCC is the five-year period to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The pace of development has achieved five years of great development, great improvement, and great leap. At this point in time, it is even more necessary for the CPPCC to make great strides forward! Therefore, the next five years will also be the five years when the new CPPCC will take on the mission bravely and have great potential!

Draw concentric circles well and build a new era. In the historical journey of building a socialist modernized Kaifeng in an all-round way, we must guide the consciousness of action with political firmness, and always walk with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee with one heart, one heart, and one heart. We must unswervingly take strengthening the CPPCC party building as a major political responsibility, make it the top priority of the consultation to promote the pioneering work, take the people-centered policy as the fundamental position of the consultation, and take the development of people’s democracy throughout the process as an important concept of the consultation. Strengthen leadership and build consensus as the core link of duty performance. It is necessary to serve the economic and social development of our city with more positive actions, so that the CPPCC can perform its duties more confidently; serve the development of people’s livelihood with a more pragmatic style, so that the “work” of the committee members can be more down-to-earth. It is necessary to make a big difference in doing a good job, promote advantages in consultation and democracy, make practical measures in protecting people’s livelihood, gather strength in maintaining harmony, and promote the development of society with the “pioneering” attitude of “blazing the trail” and “vanguard” attitude of overcoming obstacles. In the reform and innovation, all kinds of work are striving to be the first to shine. In the new journey of striving to be the first and doing a great job, they will show new deeds, do a new look, make new achievements, and write a wonderful answer sheet for the new era of the new CPPCC.

There is no end to the vastness, and the sails are but the trade wind. Every drop of water contains the galloping power; every dream is integrated into the great era. The clarion call for the march of the new era has sounded, let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspect Henan and Kaifeng’s important speeches and important instructions. Under the strong leadership of the Kaifeng Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, we will not forget our original aspirations, keep our mission in mind, seize the day and live up to our youth, continue to create a new situation in the cause of the CPPCC in our city, and work together to speed up the construction of socialism Modernize Kaifeng, bravely be the pioneer of high-quality development in the new era of the province!