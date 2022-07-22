◆ It is known that to any professional who has acquired an audience through entertainment or politics or newspapers, publishing does not hesitate to propose a sortie in the literary field. So people who already have a good reputation in the most disparate sectors, try to earn glory even in prose and verse. The device is easy: the public is already there, conquered for other merits, and the publisher tries to move it to the book. But what about the many others who want to eternalize themselves with writing? Who can be buried in the pyramids and who cannot be buried in the desert sand? Why can politicians, journalists, television presenters, stars make literature in general consent, or in any case without too much dissent, and every other working category, and even the unemployed, right? So let’s all write, if we feel like it, it’s nice to write. But publish? Also, why not. Today’s techniques allow you to do it at very low cost, and no paper, there are electronic media. The only problem is the readers. Writing is mass, reading is more and more for the few, almost a sign of distinction. So, in case of failure, be careful not to go over to the side of fine people who, since writing was invented, say: too many people write without a shred of talent. We learn to be content with consent in family and friends.