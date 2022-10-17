The last word, on the final Sunday of CartaCarbone Festival, had Barbascura X with a sold out at the Corso cinema between digressions on “ugly science” and food for thought dedicated to young people.

But on the closing day of the exhibition, characterized by three days of great numbers (20 thousand total admissions), net of the many meetings that followed one another from morning to evening, the role of main actors was undoubtedly played by the boys of the schools in Treviso and the rest of the province.

120 left on Sunday morning by Pius X with their writing kit to participate in the first edition of the literary contest coordinated by Anna Girardi, teacher of the Liceo Canova, they “got lost” in the center of Treviso to write a story about one page in length inspired by the noir and “yellow” atmospheres of the incipit of the latest novel by Fulvio Ervas, “Justice is not a bullet”.

After a long swirl of selections, including popular jury, referents and technical jury led by Fulvio Ervas and from the co-director of the Venetian newspapers of the Gedi Group to which our newspaper belongs, Paolo Cagnan, at the beginning of the evening in a Loggia dei Cavalieri crowded with students, the awards ceremony finally came, anticipated by the greetings of the jurors and a video message from Red Canzian.

To give the most vibrant emotions with their words, written strictly in pen and characterized by a strong taste for thriller and twist, were Sebastiano Giovanetti, seventeen of Pius X (modern linguistic address), first classified and welcomed by a real ovation. Second place for Andrea Polinedrio (third superior of the Max Planck scientific high school in Treviso) and third place for Riccardo Tavellafrom the third superior of the Liceo Giorgione in Castelfranco.

On stage the ten finalists, greeted by applause, have received various awards: from free admissions to Cinema Edera to the opportunity to participate in a golf lesson, to vouchers to spend on books and box sets, to travel while continuing to express yourself through words and visions. The awards ceremony closed the CartaCarbone festival, officially launching the next step of the contest which will see the participation in thematic workshops during 2023 and at the same time also the creation of the second edition.

The composition of the jury

An exceptional Technical Jury was composed with the co-director of the tribune Paolo Cagnan, the journalist Sara D’Ascenzo, Dr. Roberto Rigoli, the executive director of the Venetian Museums Mattia Agnetti, the director Antonio Padovan, the teachers Anna Girardi and Giulia Zandonadi, the entrepreneur Mariluce Geremia. The president of the technical jury will be the writer Fulvio Ervas.

The starting point suggested for the short stories was this:

“An amazing news had reached the Treviso Police Headquarters. One of those news that make the heart valves tremble even in the most experienced policemen (…) ”from the book Justice is a bullet by Fulvio Ervas.

The reasons for choosing the top three

It is difficult to create short stories, especially of a detective nature, and for this reason the jury wants to congratulate all the participants, who got involved and gave free expression to creativity and imagination.

We now come to the motivations of the first three classified.

1st place: Tale n. 5, of Sebastiano GiovanettiModern European Linguistic High School of the Pius X Episcopal College of Treviso (5AM).

He was able to create, with his own style, an original context, leading the reader into the past, among the lyrics of many songs that have accompanied us on an unusual and fascinating journey.

2nd place: Tale n. 102, of Andrea PolinedrioScientific Plank, class 3 ^

He managed to take us by surprise, accompanying the reader in a crescendo of intensity, up to the final twist, with a technically very suggestive and effective closure.

3rd place: Tale n. 59, Riccardo TavellaGiorgione Classical High School, 3rd

It has broadened the horizons, with particular attention to the civic sense, in the melancholy wear and tear of time, and has led the reader into a dreamlike dimension, with particular attention to the city of Treviso, which has become the protagonist.

Here are the ten finalist stories of the CartaCarbone contest

Sebastiano Giovanetti

Pius X – Modern linguistics

It is easy to think that the old members of the authorities, imbued with experience, with dull pupils and irises illuminated by the most abstruse episodes of crime news, are not surprised at anything. After this umpteenth episode, perhaps, there was really nothing left that could open their eyes wide.

It was 1972. A hot summer, fervent moods, boils of young spirit: all of this was Treviso, with the spaces close to the cathedral crowded with young people. They were there too, camouflaged and confused in that quiet chatter that he enjoyed, basking in the sun.

It was 1972. How much they loved each other. They weren’t even twenty. Yet their very strong love, As if life had granted them the profound meaning of the exaggerated and intoxicating feeling of loving each other beyond the carnal and sinful desire typical of us men.

They needed little, very little; all that was necessary, in addition to their proximity, was the music, along the banks of the Sile, thrown into any green space, touching each other imperceptibly to ensure each other’s essential presence, without having been incomplete, they would have been lost in the chatter of Treviso. “House of the rising sun”, “come together”, “Hey Jude” and, their favorite, “Stairway to heaven”. Their passing through life had this soundtrack.

It was 1972. She betrayed him, he found out. They were rivers, lakes, sea of ​​tears and screams softly screamed in a sighed and broken voice. He went mad, love is capable of anything, of making lovers travel through the entire electromagnetic spectrum of emotions. It was 1972. Gray rainy day. It was terrifying.

He had crucified her. There she was, a hole that was the result of several stabs at the pit of the stomach. He was there, on the zenith point of porta santi forty. Just above the lion. And there was a horrible, blood-red writing that covered the words “porta de sanctis qvaranta”: “and lei she’s buying a stairway to heaven”.

It was 1972.

Perhaps, at the police station, they could say they had seen everything.

***

Andrea Polinedrio

Max Planck Scientific High School – Treviso – upper third

A woman in her sixties, short, petite and sickly-looking, had presented herself to the commissioner’s office that morning stating, in terror, that she had found, in an unspecified point of her cellar, a trap door that led to a compartment. underground, in which, according to his account, human bones were kept. The commissioner and a patrol then went to the place, led by the woman, and headed for the cellar.

At the bottom of it, as described, they found the trap door on the floor, closed by a heavy steel manhole. They flipped it over, kicking up a cloud of dust, and entered the circular opening beneath it. It was dark inside, and the stale, dusty, musty-smelling air made it difficult to breathe.

The narrow passageway that opened under the feet of the police squad joined an underground tunnel, which the light of the flashlights revealed to be a sort of abandoned sewer, on whose floor all kinds of debris and rubble were deposited. But no trace of human remains.

A metallic roar echoed for a moment in the still silence of the shaft, and the dim light that filtered through the opening through which they had entered ceased abruptly. The petite lady had lifted the heavy steel lid and dropped it closing the opening.

They were trapped.

***

Riccardo Tavella

Liceo Giorgione – Castelfranco – upper third

The news had come not through a complaint, but through the marshal himself. One cool April morning, when the birds were already chirping and the balconies were colored with cyclamen red, the man realized that a house in the center of Treviso was no longer there.

So he had decided to tell the news to the commissioner, a dull-eyed man at the end of his career. He was immediately intoxicated by the possibility of a new big case on his hands. Immediately the whole police station was set to work, in a confusing waltz between the desks. Within days, a young man, an old gentleman and a woman wrapped in a gray shawl had been interrogated.

Everyone was sure that the thing was there, with its portico and its colorful frescoes. The house had really disappeared into thin air, leaving only the foundations, without rubble or beams. The commissioner, desperate, had turned to his eight-year-old granddaughter who had replied that she did not know the house, nor the porch, nor the frescoes.

Suddenly, the solution had come right from the marshal: the building had only existed in their minds up until that moment. The incessant passage of time had clouded their memory. The ideal figure of the house no longer existed, corroded by years and bad weather. The frescoes on the portico had been left to fend for themselves.

Everyone, the marshal, the commissioner, the lady, the man and the old man remembered the structure as they had known it, not as it had really become. The fear of change, of having to surrender a vivid reality to the past, had darkened everyone’s mind. They were destroyed by the neglect and blindness of them and their fellow citizens.

Just as they had abandoned the house, they could have abandoned all of Treviso.