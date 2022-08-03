Home News Written test ranked first with a score of 3.17, a public institution in Hubei was recruiting provocative | Jianli City, Jingzhou, Hubei | Open recruitment
[The Epoch Times, August 2, 2022]On August 1, the topic of “ranking first in the written test for recruitment by institutions” was on the hot search list, arousing heated discussions among netizens.

A few days ago, public institutions in Jianli City, Jingzhou, Hubei held a unified open recruitment examination in 2022. The number of recruits was 100, and the results of the technical management post examination of the Weather Modification Office in Jianli City caused controversy.

According to the “Announcement on the Comprehensive Results of Public Recruitment of Staff in Jianli City Institutions in 2022” published on the official website of Jianli Municipal Government, a candidate surnamed Sun has a score of 9.5 in the occupational aptitude test, 0 in the comprehensive function ability, and a total score of 3.17 in the written test. The interview score was 83.76 points, and the final comprehensive score ranked first. Another candidate scored 54.17 points in the written test and 0 points in the interview, ranking second in the final comprehensive score.

On August 1, the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jianli City issued a notice saying that the announcement of the recruitment of staff was released on the Hubei Provincial Personnel Examination Network and the Jianli Municipal Government Network on April 2. The written test scores of the two candidates were 54.17 points and 3.17 points respectively. After the qualification review, the two candidates entered the interview. On July 30, candidates with a score of 54.17 in the written test for this position voluntarily gave up their interview qualifications, resulting in only candidates with a score of 3.17 in the written test to participate in the interview.

See also  Citizenship income cut from the first refusal of a job offer

The report also stated that after the study and decision of the public recruitment leading group of public institutions in Jianli City, since only one person participated in the interview for this position and the written test scores were too low, the recruitment plan for this position was cancelled. In response to the situation reported by netizens, if any violations are found, they will be held accountable.

Guizhou Radio and Television Public Channel reported that on August 1, the staff of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jianli City responded that there is no minimum score for the written test, as long as there is a score.

After the incident was exposed, it caused heated discussions among netizens, “There is no minimum score for the written test, what’s the use of the written test?” “It’s so obvious, don’t you check it? Check it out to the end.” “It’s a default decision, and everyone else is there. This can cover up everything and the chain of interests behind it.”

