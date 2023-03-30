On March 29, Wu Jin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized in the investigation of the comprehensive management of river basins and the system of river and lake chiefs that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the provincial and municipal planning outline according to the benchmark, and tighten the system of river and lake chiefs. Responsibility, solidly promote the simultaneous development of the four modernizations based on the comprehensive management of the river basin, and lay foundations and erect beams and pillars for the construction of a high-quality development demonstration area in the Jianghan Plain.

Wu Jin and his entourage went to Xingcheng Paper, Haoxue Port waiting room, Guoqiang General Wharf Project in Haoxue Operation Area, Jiangling Port Area of ​​Jingzhou Port, Jingjiang Embankment Guanyin Temple Gate Danger Relief and Reinforcement Project, Jiangxi Han Project Shiqiao River Hub, Jigong The Paleolithic site in Shanshan, etc., inspected the implementation of the river and lake chief system on the spot, and learned more about the comprehensive management of river basins, multimodal transport of ports, and the construction and protection of key water conservancy projects.

Wu Jin pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to both overall planning and overall planning, take Jingzhou City’s watershed comprehensive governance and overall development planning outline as the guide, coordinate the upstream and downstream, the left and right banks, and main and tributary streams, implement the responsibilities of the river basin area, coordinate the promotion of large-scale protection, and coordinate the promotion of large-scale protection. governance. The bottom line of water security, water environment security, food security, ecological security, and cultural relics security must be clearly defined and maintained through comprehensive river basin management, so as to ensure the safety of rivers, social tranquility, and people’s well-being. We must persist in using water as the medium, shape the shape with water, promote production with water, secure the city with water, and cast the soul with water, promote a number of major policies, major projects, and major projects in a list-based manner, and achieve iconic and leading major results as soon as possible , to accelerate the formation of a complete system of riverside urban belts, ecological belts, and industrial belts.

Wu Jin emphasized that we must resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for the construction of ecological civilization, always put the restoration of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River in an overwhelming position, firmly grasp the strategic orientation of jointly grasping great protection and not engaging in large-scale development, fight the battle of pollution prevention and control in depth, and make solid progress Highlight the rectification of environmental problems, and strive to paint a new picture of “thousands of miles of Yangtze River, beauty in Jingjiang” in the new era. It is necessary to highlight comprehensive governance, systematic governance, and source governance, promote the transformation of the river and lake chief system from “famous and responsible” to “promising and effective”, normalize and standardize the work of “cleaning up four chaos” in rivers and lakes, and speed up the implementation of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand The integrated protection and restoration project will comprehensively improve the intensive and safe utilization and optimal allocation of water resources, and the ecological protection and governance capabilities of large rivers and lakes, and create a water ecological environment with smooth rivers, clear lakes, green banks, and beautiful scenery.

Wu Jin requested that the concept of “people first and life first” should be firmly established, and the string of “prevention of major floods, resistance to major floods, rescue of major dangers, and rescue of major disasters” should be tightened at all times, and the work of flood prevention and preparation should be carried out in a down-to-earth manner. . It is necessary to plan ahead, strengthen forecasting, early warning, rehearsal, and pre-planning measures, strengthen scientific and precise scheduling, and prepare flood fighting and emergency supplies. It is necessary to step up the investigation of hidden risks, increase the intensity of risk reduction, accelerate the construction of key water conservancy projects before the flood, and the restoration of water-damaged projects, and build a “bronze wall” for flood prevention and disaster relief to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

Zhou Changjun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Member of the Party Group of the Municipal Government, Xia Guanghong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Municipal Party Committee, and Wu Changjun, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC participated in the activities successively.