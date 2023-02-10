Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) On February 9, Wu Xiaohui, secretary of the party group of the municipal government and mayor of the municipal government, presided over a meeting of the party group of the municipal government to convey, study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message in 2023, in the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee The spirit of the important speech during the second collective study, the spirit of the province’s high-quality development conference, and the spirit of the instructions given by Governor Wang Weizhong during his investigation in Jiangmen, research and deployment implementation work.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously understand and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, implement the spirit of Governor Wang Weizhong’s research instructions, improve political standing, build consensus, and further strengthen and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, Promote the sense of responsibility and urgency of high-quality development, identify the entry point and focus of serving the province and even the whole country to build a new development pattern, insist on planning from the overall perspective and serve the overall situation with one domain, and strive to promote the high-quality development of Jiangmen.

The meeting emphasized the need for long-term planning, steady and steady development, and strong measures to build a new development pattern and promote high-quality development in Jiangmen. First, we must deeply grasp the important requirements of building a modern industrial system, and vigorously implement the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry. Adhere to the real economy as the foundation and the manufacturing industry as the home, build a large industry, build a large platform, introduce large projects, serve large enterprises, vigorously promote entrepreneurship, and continuously optimize manufacturing, modern agriculture, construction, and cultural tourism. Coordinated modern industrial system. Second, we must deeply grasp the important requirements of coordinating the expansion of domestic demand and deepening supply-side structural reforms, and focus on expanding domestic demand and stabilizing external demand. Pay close attention to industrial investment, focus on transportation, energy, water conservancy and other infrastructure investment, take multiple measures to stabilize real estate development investment, and continue to stimulate the vitality of private investment; increase the image of Jiangmen City, enhance the city’s popularity, improve the quality of cultural and tourism services, and attract Guests enter the river and stay in the river. Third, we must deeply grasp the important requirements of accelerating the pace of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and coordinate the development of educational science and technology talents. Prioritize the investment in education, and do a solid job in education that satisfies the people; adhere to the integrated deployment of the innovation chain, industry chain, and talent chain, improve the level of talent introduction, continuously enhance scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and lay a solid foundation for high-quality development. Fourth, we must deeply grasp the important requirements of comprehensively promoting the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, and solidly promote the “high-quality development of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” project. In-depth promotion of county-level economic comparison, learning, catching up and vying for the first place, vigorously promoting counties, promoting towns and villages, and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. Fifth, we must deeply grasp the important requirements of further deepening reform and opening up, and create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized.

The meeting also studied other matters.