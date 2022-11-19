On November 18, Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control. Report on the prevention and control work, analyze and judge the situation, and further study and deploy prevention and control work. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the people’s supremacy, life supremacy, and firm Unswervingly implement the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and further optimize the 20 measures of prevention and control work, and insist on keeping the soil Responsibility, responsibility, scientific precision, solid progress, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. Governor Xu Kunlin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Zhang Yizhen, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Deng Xiuming attended.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe and complicated. Departments at all levels must further unify their thoughts and actions with the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, deeply understand the complexity, arduousness, and repetitive nature of the fight against the epidemic, and deeply understand the “three unswerving” It is the premise and basic principle to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. We deeply understand that the optimization and adjustment of prevention and control measures is based on the grasp of virus mutation and transmission laws and the summary of the prevention and control experience in various places in the past three years. It is in line with my country’s national conditions and more scientific and accurate. The measures taken are not to relax and let go, nor to “lay flat”. It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, maintain strategic focus, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent. , to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to implement various measures for the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control in a scientific, precise and detailed manner, without increasing or decreasing, and without compromise, to implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the 20 measures, so as to prevent and detect early , Quick disposal, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to concentrate our efforts to fight the epidemic annihilation battle in key areas, and do a good job of traceability, close contact determination, risk area delineation, isolation and transshipment, etc. quickly and accurately. The epidemic situation, avoiding the expansion of the front line and the extension of time. To continuously improve the scientific and precise level of prevention and control work, we should neither simplify, “overweight each other” or “one size fits all”, but also oppose irresponsible attitudes, prevent “letting it go”, adhere to goal-oriented, problem-oriented, grasp Weaknesses should be made up for shortcomings, and loopholes in prevention and control should be plugged in time, business training guidance should be strengthened, multi-channel monitoring and early warning and multi-point triggering mechanisms should be improved, checkpoints should be moved forward, and small ones should be caught early to ensure that various measures are implemented to the “last mile.” We must do our best to ensure the people’s production and life, keep the masses in mind, stand firm on the standpoint of the masses, effectively meet the basic needs of the masses during the epidemic, guarantee basic livelihood services such as medical treatment, increase care and help for key groups, and do our best Solve the urgent, difficult and anxious problems of the masses, do a good job in ideological guidance and psychological counseling, and resolutely prevent things that impact the bottom line of social morality. It is necessary to establish a bottom-line thinking, make full preparations, improve emergency plans and bottom-up measures, and do a good job in capacity building and material reserves in isolation places, medical treatment, and public life service guarantees.

The meeting emphasized that persistence is for the people, and persistence is victory. It is necessary to adhere to the responsibility of keeping the territory and fulfilling the responsibility of keeping the territory, and further improve the effective mechanism for efficient overall planning and rapid discovery and disposal. Departments at all levels must fully implement the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and securing development”, resolutely overcome paralyzed thinking, war weariness, fluke mentality, and a relaxed mentality, and always maintain high morale and implement the “four mornings” requirements , Consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, work hard on efficiency, make practical moves on overall planning, and build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control. Leading cadres at all levels must enhance their sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” and strengthen their responsibility. The main leaders must personally grasp and command from the front, pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work, effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinate development and development. security, and maintaining social security and stability. The majority of party members must carry forward the great spirit of party building, keep in mind the “three musts”, implement a strict and meticulous style of work throughout all aspects of the work, be the caring person and backbone of the masses, prevent and control the masses, make collective efforts, be cautious from the beginning, and resolutely win Normalize the battle of epidemic prevention and control, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.

The Provincial Epidemic Joint Prevention and Control Headquarters, the Provincial Health Commission, Lianyungang City, and Suzhou City reported the relevant situation. Members of the Provincial Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control, the Joint Prevention and Control Headquarters, and the main responsible comrades of the party committees and governments of districted cities and counties (cities, districts) attended the meeting at the main venue and branch venues respectively.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center reporter/Editor Zhou Ming Gaoyan Liu Kun Shen Yang/Hu Chao)