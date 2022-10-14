Home News Wu Zunyou: New crown sequelae cover a wide range of symptoms, and symptoms can last for weeks, months or even longer – yqqlm
On October 13, at the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the sequelae of the new crown are also called long-term symptoms of the new crown, and the clinical definition given by the World Health Organization in October 2021. , The sequelae of the new crown usually occur within 3 months after the onset of the new crown infection. It can be some new symptoms after the recovery of the acute infection, or some symptoms persist in the original acute infection period. The symptoms last for at least 2 months and can occur repeatedly. and cannot be explained by other diagnoses.

COVID-19 sequelae covers a wide range of health problems, including weakness or tiredness, difficulty thinking or concentrating, shortness or difficulty breathing, headache, dizziness, fast heartbeat, chest pain, cough, joint or muscle pain, depression, according to global research findings Or anxiety, fever, loss of smell or taste, etc. These symptoms can last for weeks, months or even longer.

New crown sequelae are common in severe cases, but can also occur in mild cases. People who have been vaccinated have a lower risk of sequelae after contracting Covid-19 than those who have not been vaccinated. Wu Zunyou said that the best way to prevent the sequelae of the new crown virus is to prevent the new crown virus infection.

(Headquarters reporter Yang Yang Shi Yingchun Gu Xiaoci)

