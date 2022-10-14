Guangming.com (Reporter Zhao Xi) On October 13, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council that there is no country in the world that is completely “flattened” in the true sense. . Judging from the global prevention and control policies we have, all countries are implementing new crown prevention and control measures to varying degrees, and at least they are doing vaccination work.

“Dynamic clearing” is the general principle for the control of acute infectious diseases and the general policy for the prevention and control of the new crown. In the past three years, more than 300 local epidemics caused by overseas imports have occurred in my country, and these epidemics have been well controlled. Practice has proved that the general policy of “dynamic clearing” is scientific, the prevention and control effect is remarkable, and it is in line with China‘s actual situation. For the moment, we must persevere steadfastly.

Wu Zunyou introduced that the spread of the epidemic from high-endemic areas to low-endemic areas is like the flow of water from high to low, which is a natural law of the spread of infectious diseases. After the Wuhan epidemic was brought under control, a local epidemic caused by overseas imports appeared in my country. Therefore, my country has determined the general strategy of epidemic prevention and control of “foreign prevention of importation and domestic prevention of rebound”. Practice has proved that my country’s overall strategy for COVID-19 prevention and control is scientific and effective.