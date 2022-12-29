This article is transferred from: Changjiang Daily

Wuhan Art Museum (Qintai Pavilion) opens

2022 Wuhan Biennale kicks off

Yangtze River Daily News (Reporter Feng Aihua) On December 28, Wuhan Art Museum (Qintai Pavilion) officially opened, and “Art is a thoroughfare – 2022 Wuhan Biennale” opened here at the same time.

The 2022 Wuhan Biennale is hosted by the China Artists Association, Wuhan Municipal People’s Government, Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Propaganda Department of the CPC Wuhan Municipal Committee, Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and Wuhan Federation of Literary and Art Circles Undertaker. From December 28, 2022 to May 31, 2023, 446 pieces (groups) of excellent art works from all over the world will be exhibited in Wuhan Art Museum (Qintai Hall), Wuhan Art Museum (Hankou Hall), and He Art Museum for the same period. display. During the exhibition period, many cultural and artistic activities such as academic forums, aesthetic education voluntary actions, and art tours will also be carried out.

As the chief curator of this exhibition, Fan Di’an, president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts and chairman of the China Artists Association, sent a video to express his congratulations. He said that the 2022 Wuhan Biennale demonstrates the spirit of the times in Chinese art, demonstrates the common trend of Chinese art creation and international art development, and demonstrates the artistic development atmosphere of keeping integrity, innovation, exploration and pioneering.

Wu Chaoan, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Wu Chaoan pointed out that Wuhan will take this event as an opportunity to light up the city with art, connect the world with culture, continue to build Wuhan’s literary and artistic brand, better meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the people, and better show the era of a heroic city in the new era. .

