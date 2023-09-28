Wuhan Zoo Reopens with the Arrival of Giant Pandas ‘Wulin’ and ‘Mengmeng’ for Tourists

Wuhan Zoo Reopens, Welcoming Giant Pandas “Wulin” and “Mengmeng” to Meet Tourists

Wuhan, China – After being closed for renovation for almost three years, the Wuhan Zoo officially reopened its gates on September 28, much to the delight of locals and tourists alike. The reopening ceremony marked a significant milestone for the city as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wuhan Zoo, spanning over 67 hectares, has undergone a major transformation during its closure. While the total area remained the same, the renovation project focused on expanding and improving the animal enclosures. The original 13,800 square meters of animal cages have now been expanded to an impressive 21,900 square meters, providing a more comfortable and spacious environment for the animals.

The zoo boasts an impressive collection of 138 different species, with over 1,100 animals on display. Among the highlights are the beloved giant pandas, “Wulin” and “Mengmeng,” who were relocated from the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center to Wuhan Zoo. After a successful adaptation period, the adorable pandas were ready to greet visitors on the same day as the reopening.

“Wulin” and “Mengmeng” are the second pair of giant pandas to call Wuhan Zoo their home, following the footsteps of “Dudu” and “Chunchun.” The presence of these adorable creatures has always been a crowd-pleaser, attracting visitors from far and wide. Their return has brought joy and excitement to the people of Wuhan, symbolizing hope and resilience.

The renovation of the Wuhan Zoo signifies a shift in their approach, adopting the concept of “animals are the masters.” Instead of segregating animals based on species, the zoo has been restructured into five themed areas based on their natural habitats. These areas include the wetland bird area, Asia area, Africa area, Oceania area, and America area. Additionally, a children’s interactive area allows visitors to get up close and personal with the animals, fostering a sense of connection and understanding.

Incorporated within the exhibition area is the Jingchu Garden Yingqu Garden, a beautifully preserved space that adds a touch of tranquility to the zoo experience. The inclusion of these features aims to provide a holistic and immersive experience for both citizens and tourists.

The reopening of the Wuhan Zoo has undoubtedly injected a sense of excitement and renewed vitality into the city. As visitors flock to experience the zoo’s transformation, it serves as a reminder of Wuhan’s determination to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the pandemic. The reopening not only offers a chance to appreciate the beauty of nature but also symbolizes the resilience and strength of the people of Wuhan.

(Zou Hao and Deng Liling)

Editor in charge: [Lu Yan]

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

