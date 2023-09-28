Home » Wuhan Zoo Reopens with the Arrival of Giant Pandas ‘Wulin’ and ‘Mengmeng’ for Tourists
News

Wuhan Zoo Reopens with the Arrival of Giant Pandas ‘Wulin’ and ‘Mengmeng’ for Tourists

by admin

Wuhan Zoo Reopens, Welcoming Giant Pandas “Wulin” and “Mengmeng” to Meet Tourists

Wuhan, China – After being closed for renovation for almost three years, the Wuhan Zoo officially reopened its gates on September 28, much to the delight of locals and tourists alike. The reopening ceremony marked a significant milestone for the city as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wuhan Zoo, spanning over 67 hectares, has undergone a major transformation during its closure. While the total area remained the same, the renovation project focused on expanding and improving the animal enclosures. The original 13,800 square meters of animal cages have now been expanded to an impressive 21,900 square meters, providing a more comfortable and spacious environment for the animals.

The zoo boasts an impressive collection of 138 different species, with over 1,100 animals on display. Among the highlights are the beloved giant pandas, “Wulin” and “Mengmeng,” who were relocated from the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center to Wuhan Zoo. After a successful adaptation period, the adorable pandas were ready to greet visitors on the same day as the reopening.

“Wulin” and “Mengmeng” are the second pair of giant pandas to call Wuhan Zoo their home, following the footsteps of “Dudu” and “Chunchun.” The presence of these adorable creatures has always been a crowd-pleaser, attracting visitors from far and wide. Their return has brought joy and excitement to the people of Wuhan, symbolizing hope and resilience.

The renovation of the Wuhan Zoo signifies a shift in their approach, adopting the concept of “animals are the masters.” Instead of segregating animals based on species, the zoo has been restructured into five themed areas based on their natural habitats. These areas include the wetland bird area, Asia area, Africa area, Oceania area, and America area. Additionally, a children’s interactive area allows visitors to get up close and personal with the animals, fostering a sense of connection and understanding.

See also  Yopal City Hall continues to legalize human settlements, this time they were Cañaguate 2 and Sueño Real – news

Incorporated within the exhibition area is the Jingchu Garden Yingqu Garden, a beautifully preserved space that adds a touch of tranquility to the zoo experience. The inclusion of these features aims to provide a holistic and immersive experience for both citizens and tourists.

The reopening of the Wuhan Zoo has undoubtedly injected a sense of excitement and renewed vitality into the city. As visitors flock to experience the zoo’s transformation, it serves as a reminder of Wuhan’s determination to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the pandemic. The reopening not only offers a chance to appreciate the beauty of nature but also symbolizes the resilience and strength of the people of Wuhan.

(Zou Hao and Deng Liling)

Editor in charge: [Lu Yan]

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

You may also like

The Secretariat of State asks the defendants for...

The new Ñusta Ecuador will be elected this...

Government Shutdown Looms as Republicans Push for Showdown...

Spain: 14-year-old boy injures 5 people at school...

Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech at Reception Celebrating...

“The Avant-gardes. Masterpieces from the Philadelphia Museum of...

Investors from Santa Catarina, Brazil, interested in establishing...

Joe Biden and Gustavo Petro: Contrasting Approaches to...

Riosucio: abandoned La Punta aqueduct

Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Studies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy