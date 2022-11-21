Newspaper, Hohhot, November 20 (Reporters Chen Feiyu, Zhai Qinqi) In winter, a bus with the words “Ulan Muqi” printed on it was driving on the grassland under the Yin Mountain. The cold wind blows outside the car, and the car is full of enthusiasm. The Wulan Muqi team members of Urad Middle Banner, Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region rehearsed the allegro book “Twenty Spiritual Points to the Course”: “When the bamboo board is hit, the sound , to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China…” At present, this rhyming and catchy Allegro book has been recited by many herdsmen in Urad Zhong Banner.

In the past few days, Ulan herders at all levels in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have gone to forest pastures, deep grasslands, border posts, and village checks. Excellent literary and artistic works with great spirit convey the voice of the party to the farmers and herdsmen, and send the warmth of the party to the hearts of the people of all ethnic groups.

Bayasu, captain of the Wulan herding cavalry in Urad Central Banner, said: “On the basis of earnestly studying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and combining the production and living habits of the people in rural pastoral areas, we created the allegro book “The 20th National Congress of the Spirit Points to the Course” .Many villagers can sing it by themselves after listening to it several times.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated: “Adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, and launch more excellent works that enhance the spiritual strength of the people.” “Creation is an important responsibility of Wulan Muqi. We require Ulan Muqi at all levels to give full play to the creative advantages of being rooted in the grassroots. In the process of serving the grassroots and farmers and herdsmen, we should absorb creative nutrition and focus our creation on rural pastoral areas and ordinary people. Farmers and herdsmen, through small incisions and micro-perspectives, eulogize the party, eulogize the motherland, eulogize the people, and eulogize the heroes.” Tian Ruihua, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee, introduced.

Recently, the “Ulan Muqi in the whole region concentrates on studying, publicizing and implementing the Party’s 20th National Congress Spiritual Activity Plan” was issued. Inner Mongolia requires each Wulan Muqi to compile and create a batch of literary and artistic works such as music, dance, sitcoms, small dramas, and folk art around the promotion of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. No less than 4 works. Wulan Muqi at all levels in the autonomous region also carried out a series of activities such as “send joy, send civilization” grassroots services, “forever be the red literary light cavalry on the grassland” theme report performance, “concentric to the party and hand in hand with the future” theme tour .

“How are you doing in the report of the 20th National Congress?” I am rehearsing Dai Richa’s “Talking about Chinese-style Modernization” which has just been created. The author, Hasbayar, said, “Dairicha is a Mongolian language art form similar to folk songs and cross talk, and is deeply loved by the herdsmen in Inner Mongolia.” After earnestly studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hasbayar and the team members were deeply impressed by the “Chinese-style modernization”. “We adopt the art form that farmers and herdsmen love to see, and integrate the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization into it through the method of ‘compare the spirit of the 20th Congress’ in the program.” Wulan Muqi, Keyouzhong Banner Captain Zhang Xuezhi said.

In addition, Ulan Muqi all over the country has also extended the stage to the Internet, adopting various forms such as webcast, video connection, and recorded programs to send the voice and care of the party to more people.

In recent years, the 75 Wulan Muqi in Inner Mongolia have carried forward the fine traditions, rooted in the fertile soil of life, served the herdsmen, promoted literary and artistic innovation, and strived to create more outstanding works that are down-to-earth, spreadable, and memorable, and will always be the “herders” on the grassland. Red Literary Light Cavalry”.