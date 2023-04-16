Home » Wuppertal suspension railway is allowed to drive faster again – news
The Wuppertal suspension railway is allowed to run much faster again. Instead of Tempo 40 as in the past six years, Tempo 60 will be allowed again on some sections of the route from the start of operations on Monday morning at 5.15 a.m., said a spokesman for Wuppertal Stadtwerke.

glitch with consequences

On May 19, 2017, a suspension railway carriage touched a pillar of the supporting structure. In order to avoid another breakdown, the top speed had been reduced. “The new cars have a different dynamic“Said the spokesman. At the time, there was a chain of unfortunate circumstances.

