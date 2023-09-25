WWF calls on governments to join in the ratification of the High Seas Treaty

The High Seas Treaty reached another milestone on its path to entry into force, with the signing of the agreement by 67 countries and the European Union, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“By signing the High Seas Treaty, governments demonstrated their commitment to restoring and conserving the health of the oceans. This is a strong signal that the world is ready to work together and move quickly from agreements to action in pursuit of a positive future for nature. In this regard, WWF calls on all governments to maintain and build on this momentum towards ratification; There is still much to do before the real implementation work can begin,” said Jessica Battle, WWF Ocean Policy and Governance expert.

More than two decades in the making, the High Seas Treaty establishes mechanisms to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity in the two-thirds of the ocean that lies beyond national jurisdiction.

The agreement is necessary to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, in which countries commit to protecting and conserving at least 30% of the ocean by 2030.

“The adoption of the High Seas Treaty is of enormous importance for marine conservation and sustainability in the so-called ‘no man’s waters’, which cover 64% of the planet. At WWF we celebrate this valuable decision and insist that these waters are recognized as ‘everyone’s waters’ and, as a common resource, they play a vital role in regulating the climate and are a source of food for thousands of people globally. The oceans are also great migration routes for multiple species of high conservation importance, hosting a high index of the planet’s biodiversity,” said Roberto Troya, Regional Director of WWF Latin America.

On the other hand, this treaty will also allow the establishment of solid evaluations of the environmental impact of human activities carried out within international waters. Furthermore, it will help fill gaps in the mosaic of management bodies that currently exist, resulting in better cooperation and a lower cumulative impact of activities in areas outside national jurisdiction, such as maritime transport, industrial fishing and the exploitation of other resources.

Sandra Valenzuela, executive director of WWF Colombia, expressed that “for our country, as a bioceanic power, being one of the first to sign this agreement within the framework of the Climate Action Summit in New York ratifies the interest before the world in accompanying all biodiversity conservation processes and, likewise, reflects the importance of what the oceans represent for Colombia. A process of equal importance now follows with the ratification and implementation of the treaty in each signatory country, which constitutes incorporating it into their national legislation. From WWF, as a civil society organization, we will continue to accompany this process and contribute in whatever way we can for a successful adoption.”

The text of the treaty was agreed in March and the agreement was formally adopted on June 19. Last week it was opened for signature by governments. This is a formality in the process that governments use to indicate that they are willing to ratify the High Seas Treaty in their national legislation. For the treaty to enter into force, 60 ratifications are necessary.

WWF highlights that this agreement will allow the establishment of Marine Protected Areas (MPA) and will contribute to filling the gaps in the current mosaic of management bodies, achieving better cooperation and a lower cumulative impact of activities in international waters, such as transportation marine, industrial fishing, and the exploitation of other resources.

“What happens on the High Seas will no longer be ‘off the radar or out of mind.’ The High Seas Treaty will allow for the kind of oversight and integration that is required if we want the oceans to continue providing all the social, economic and environmental benefits that humanity enjoys to date,” argues Jessica Battle, Senior Ocean Policy and Governance Expert. Oceans, who led the WWF team in the negotiations. “We will now be able to see the cumulative impacts on our oceans in a way that reflects the interconnected blue economy and the ecosystems that support it,” she added.

