WWF joins the ‘National Pact for the protection of the jaguar’

In order to work on actions for the care of the jaguar and guide people around the conservation of this important species, WWF Colombia joined the ‘National Pact for the protection and coexistence with the jaguar’.

In Colombia, the jaguar inhabits almost the entire national territory, from the Caribbean and the humid forests of Chocó, to the inter-Andean valleys, the Orinoquia and the Amazon. The latter represents its largest refuge in the country: at least 90% of the territory contains populations of jaguars, according to data compiled by the study Distribution and Conservation Status of the Jaguar in Colombia.

It is an umbrella species, that is, its protection implies the conservation of large extensions of natural habitats connected to maintain healthy populations. Supporting the conservation of this feline is also supporting the conservation of large amounts of ecosystems located from Mexico to Argentina.

The pact, signed in Bogotá, headed by the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, states that “protecting the most threatened species, such as the jaguar in the face of the serious situation it faces, requires concrete actions and collective commitments to promote its protection and conservation ”.

Likewise, “it calls for responsibility and establishes a commitment among all Colombians to conserve their habitat and thus protect the species.”

Given the repeated attacks on this species, reported in different areas of the country, the pact reiterates the importance of “contributing to the good management of early warnings, educational campaigns and support for citizens who share the territory with jaguars.”

WWF Colombia, together with peasant communities and peace signatories, has been working since 2021 in Guaviare on participatory monitoring actions with the purpose of consolidating an ecological corridor for jaguar conservation. Photography by Luis Bernardo Cano | WWF Colombia.

Sandra Valenzuela, executive director of WWF Colombia, pointed out that “by signing this pact, WWF Colombia ratifies its commitment to the conservation of a key species for the health of ecosystems. This initiative complements efforts that we have built with communities to monitor the jaguar and its protection based on the knowledge of indigenous peoples, and pedagogy exercises to understand that this species does not represent a danger to people.”

And he added: “Colombians must put ourselves in the skin of the jaguar, as the campaign of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development summons us. The best way to get closer to this species is by supporting its conservation, knowing its importance for ecosystems, knowing that where they live there is an ecosystem in good condition, and rejecting all actions that lead to their hunting and trafficking”.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, only 16,000 jaguars remain in Colombia and reports from the Attorney General’s Office indicate that in the last three months seven have been hunted, apparently for retaliation.

WWF has implemented different strategies for jaguar conservation, including community monitoring.

Since the end of 2021 we have been part of the group of organizations, peasant communities and peace signatories, who have worked on an initiative related to participatory monitoring for jaguar conservation in Guaviare. This consists of the effort to consolidate an ecological corridor that connects the Sierra de La Macarena PNN, with the Serranía de La Lindosa – Angosturas II Protective Forest Reserve Zone, Guaviare River wetlands – Sabanas de La Fuga – Nukak Indigenous Reservation and National Reserve Natural Nukak; in an extension of approximately 100,000 hectares.

“We have been supporting the strengthening of indigenous governance and community monitoring of the Murui-Muina indigenous people for more than five years, in the community of Umancia (near the municipality of Leguízamo in the department of Putumayo), which inhabits the Predio Putumayo Indigenous Reservation. Together with them, we have installed camera traps to assess the presence of the jaguar and we have created playful-pedagogical materials on land management and stories based on local knowledge about this species,” said WWF.

He added that “since 2017 we have participated in the trinational monitoring of the cat and its prey in the Napo-Putumayo corridor, an unprecedented effort together with local communities in this cross-border area, which includes territories in the Predio Putumayo Indigenous Reservation (Colombia), the Reserve of Cuyabeno Faunistic Production (Ecuador) and the Gueppi-Sekime National Park (Peru).

This initiative of the Ministry of the Environment is supported by communities, environmental authorities, the Police, the Humboldt Institute, Panthera Colombia and other NGOs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

