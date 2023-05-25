Wydad defeats Al Difaa Al Jadida and meets Al Raja in the semi-finals

Electronic flag – Rabat The Wydad Athletic team set a date with its rivals, Raja Athletic, in the semi-finals of the Throne Cup for the 2021-2022 sports season, after its victory over its host, Hassani Defense El Jadidi, with two goals to one, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Wednesday, on the grounds of El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, drawing a quarter of the end of the competition.

The goals of Wydad Al-Riyadh were scored by Amin Farhan (Dm. 37) and Ayman Al-Hassouni (Dm. 75 DG), while Hamza Al-Dari’s goal was scored by Al-Hasani Al-Jadidi Defense (Dm. 60).

The most famous referee of the match, Hicham El Tasmani, was the red card in the face of the Congolese defense player, Hassani El Jadidi, Mukoko Amali (D90 +5).

In the semi-finals, Wydad Athletic Club will face Raja, who qualified at the expense of Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah (2-1).

For his part, Nahdet Berkane, who qualified at the expense of Shabab Hawara (2-1), will face Al-Fateh Sports Club, which qualified for this round, after its victory over the Royal Army (1-0).