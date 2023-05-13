Wydad settles for a negative draw against “Sun Downs” in the first leg of the “League” semi-finals

Hesport – Saeed Ibrahim Al-Hajj

The Wydad Sports Club football team settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-final match, which it brought together this evening, Saturday, with its South African guest, Sun Downs, on the floor of the Mohammed V boat in Casablanca.

Returning to the details of the confrontation, the Moroccan team tried to seize the first goal from the beginning of the first round, through aggressive offensive maneuvers, to which the South African team responded by shaking the net of the goalkeeper, Obedient, but the intervention of the referees of the “mouse” room restored the whiteness of the match result by canceling the goal, given that The recorder was offside.

With the passing of the minutes of the first round, the South African team extended its control over the course of the game, before Wydad Athletic regained its balance after expelling the player New Maima within the 43rd minute.

Mohamed Onajem’s comrades did not succeed in taking advantage of the opposing team’s numerical shortage during the remaining minutes of the first round, so the Ghanaian referee ended the first half with a goalless draw.

During the course of the second round, the Moroccan team continued its offensive maneuvers from the start, but the offensive efficiency was the missing link in all the balls, as Wydad was close to scoring, had it not been for the haste and lack of focus in front of the net, similar to Zuhair Metraji’s ball within the 64th minute.

And in stoppage time, Marcelo Bravo, the Sun Downs player, got a red card, after a rough intervention on Arsene Zola, the extreme Wydad Athletic Club.

Despite all the cards that Wydad’s technical staff played in the second round and many offensive balls made available to him, the comrades of Brigadier General Yahya Gebran did not succeed in deciphering the Sun Downs defense, so that the details of the match ended in a negative draw, waiting for the return match in South Africa.