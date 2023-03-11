Electronic flag – Rabat The Wydad Athletic team approached qualifying for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, after defeating its host Angolan club Petro Atletico with two goals to nothing, in the match that brought them together, today, Saturday, on the grounds of the November 11 stadium in Luanda, drawing the fourth round of the first group competitions within the group stage. .

The goals were scored by Wydad Athletic Arsene Zola (D50) and Pauli Junior Sambo (D90).

After this victory, the Casablanca team topped the standings with a total of nine points against Petro Atletico (4 points), then JS Kabylie (4 points) and Vita Club (3 points).

On March 18, the Wydad team will visit the Congolese Vita Club, drawing the fifth round.

As for the same group, the Algerian team, JS Kabylie, will also receive its guest, Vita Club, from Congo, later today.

It is noteworthy that the second representative of Morocco in this continental competition, Raja Athletic, was among its qualifications to the quarter-finals, last Tuesday, after its victory over its host, Houria Conakry Club of Guinea, 3-1, in the meeting that took place between them on the grounds of the March 26 stadium in Bamako, Mali, within the round. itself (the third group).

Raja Athletic raised its tally to 12 points in the lead, followed by Simba Tanzanian club with six points and Horia Conakry of Guinea third with four, while Ugandan club Vipers finished fourth with one point.