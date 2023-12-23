Wydad surpasses Youssoufia Berrechid and advances in the standings

Science – Rabat

Wydad Athletic Club overtook its guest, Youssoufia Berrechid, with a goal without a response, in the match that brought them together, this Saturday evening, on the ground of Al-Bashir Stadium in Mohammedia, in a postponed draw for the ninth session of the National Professional Championship for First Division Football Clubs.

The goal of the “Red Castle” club was scored by player Yahya Attiya Allah (17th minute).

The match referee issued a red card to Youssoufia player Berchid Salah Al-Salmi (60th minute).

Following this result, Wydad temporarily rose to third place with 22 points, while Youssoufia Berrechid remained in 15th place with 8 points.

