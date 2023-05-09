Wydad Temara overlooks the “amateurs” by falling to the youth of Benguerir

Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali Last Saturday evening, the curtain fell on the competitions of the 24th round of the national professional championship for clubs of the second division of football, which witnessed the victory of Nahdet Zmamra, the leader of the competition, a valuable victory over the youth of Atlas Khenifra with a goal without a response, and the fall of the Moroccan stadium in front of Racing Casablanca with two goals to a goal, while at the bottom of the standings The youth of Benguerir lost the wounds of its host, Wydad Temara, after defeating it with three goals to one.

Leaders Nahdet Zemamra achieved a valuable victory over its guest, Chabab Atlas Khenifra, with a clean goal, in the match that brought them together on the grounds of Ahmed Shoukry Stadium in Zemamra.

A victory enabled the representative of the city of Khamis Zamamra to widen the difference from his closest pursuer, Setad Al-Maghribi (40 points), after raising his score to 44 points, while the Fares Khenifra counter stopped at point 33 in seventh place.

On the other hand, the Moroccan runner-up, Setad, fell in front of its host Racing Casablanca, with two goals to one, in the match that was hosted by the Father Djeko stadium in Casablanca.

And Al-Areeb failed to continue putting pressure on the leader, Nahdhat Al-Zumamra, after its score froze at the 40th point in second place, while Al-Rak rose to the eighth rank by reaching the 31st point.

As for the always chasing teams, Youssoufia Berchid settled for a draw with its host, Ittihad Zamouri, for Khemisset, with a goal for his match in the confrontation that took place at the 18th of November stadium in Khemisset, in exchange for Saree Wadi Zam defeating Rajaa Beni Mellal by three clean goals in the field of the latter.

With this result, the Al-Huraizy and Al-Sarea team continued their occupation of the third and fourth places, respectively, by reaching the first point 39 and the second (38n), and the same applies to Faris Al-Khamisat, who remained in the penultimate seat with 21 points, while the Al-Mullah team fell to the 11th rank after its score stopped. at point 29.

As for the bottom of the standings, Wydad Temara, bottom of the tournament, suffered a severe defeat at home against Shabab Benguerir, consisting of three goals against an orphan goal, bringing the representative of the city of Temara close to returning to the amateur division after its score froze at point 18 at the bottom of the standings, while the Rahmani team strengthened its fortunes. In survival, he collected 29 points, which placed him in tenth place.

In turn, the Salé Association team suffered a heavy loss at the hands of its host, Chabab El Massira, in the match that brought them together at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Laayoune.

A loss complicated the task of Faris Al-Raqqaq to ensure his survival for another season in the second division, as he is in the 14th place with 24 points and only three points away from the relegation zone, while Fares Al-Ayoun jumped to the ninth place with 29 points.

*Results:

Nahdet Zemamra – Youth Atlas Khenifra: (1-0)

– Racing Oval – Moroccan Setad: (2-1)

– Ittihad Zemmouri Khemisset – Youssoufia Berchid: (1-1)

Al-Masirah Youth – Salé Association: (2-4)

– Rajaa Beni Mellal – Rapid Oued Zem: (0-3)

– Al-Ettifaq Marrakech – Olympic Dchira: (1-1)

– Widad Temara – Shabab Bin Jarir: (1-3)

– Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi – Wydad Fez: (1-0)

*Rank:

1- Nahdat al-Zumamra: (44 n)

2- Moroccan Stad: (40 N)

3- Youssoufia Barsheed: (39 years old)

4- Wadi Zam Highway: (38 Nm)

5- Al-Ittihad Al-Islami Al-Wajdi: (36 N)

6- Olympic Al-Dashira: (34 N)

7- Youth of Atlas Khenifra: (33 N)

8- Racing Oval: (31 N)

9- Youth of the march: (29 n)

10- The youth of Banjarir: (29 years old)

11- Rajaa Bani Mellal: (29 n)

12- Wydad Fez: (28 N)

13- The Marrakech Agreement: (28 N)

14- Salé Association: (24 N)

15- The Zemorian Union of Khemisset: (21 N)

16- Widad Temara: (18 years old)