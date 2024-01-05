Wynter Díaz takes charge of the Valledupar Transport Terminal

Before the mayor of Valledupar, Ernesto Orozco Durán, Wynter Díaz Corzo took over as the new manager of the Valledupar Transportation Terminal.

As a priority, Orozco Durán asked to work with contractor companies and partners, in order to improve the physical infrastructure of the entity and provide better services to users and visitors to the World Capital of Vallenato.

“He is a lawyer with extensive experience who takes on the challenge of managing this company that we have to enhance to move it forward,” highlighted the Mayor of Valledupar.

Likewise, Ernesto Orozco stressed that Díaz Corzo must attend to the requirements regarding illegal intermunicipal transportation, which affects drivers, duly constituted entities and citizens.

Wynter Díaz Corzo is a professional in Law and Territorial Public Administration, a specialist in Political Legal Institutions and Public Law, a specialist in Criminal Law and Criminology, as well as a doctor in Political Sciences.

“I am here to put our capabilities at the service of Valledupar, especially in the Transportation Terminal. There is an issue of illegality in intermunicipal transportation, shortcomings in collections, which we will work on from our administration. We will also provide the best service to users.”

His experience includes university teaching, former councilor of Valledupar, executive director of the Association of Municipalities in El Banco, Magdalena; project advisor at the Mayor’s Office of Chiriguaná; territorial liaison of the Ministry of Mines and Energy; legal advisor in the Mayor’s Office of Chiriguaná, among others. The board of directors took place in the Office of the Municipal Palace and was chaired by the mayor.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

