Home News X Factor, all ways to support French Saints
News

X Factor, all ways to support French Saints

by admin
X Factor, all ways to support French Saints

Ivrea. The ways to support the French Saints, the last band remaining in the competition after a record-breaking edition with two groups from the area, are many and within everyone’s reach. The indispensable condition, however, is to have a subscription to Sky channels. The first method that can be used is to access televoting via the website: when browsing the xfactor.sky.it website, click on the red button located at the top right and called Vote. It is essential to access the Sky Id page and log in to the voting page. The second method involves accessing the X-Factor application downloadable on smartphones. Also in this case you have to access from the login page or by authenticating via social network from your account. For those who own a Sky decoder connected to the Internet, there is also the possibility of voting directly from the remote control. One’s favorite talent can be voted for using the green button on the remote control during the live broadcast in prime time (the live broadcast which takes place in the peak viewing hours, ed.). Those who are more up-to-date and own a Sky Glass television will be able to access televoting in an even simpler way. It will be enough to press the interactivity button to vote for your favorite singer or group during the live broadcast in prime time. Fans of the French Saints will not fail to support the favorites who climbed the race until the last episode.

See also  Xiao Jianhua case: Shanghai court sentenced to 13 years, fined 55 billion yuan for tomorrow's holdings China denies his Canadian citizenship - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Superbonus 110%, the mini postponement reappears: this is...

Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, whether China...

Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn December 8/14, 2022

Jiangsu added 41 local confirmed cases yesterday, 338...

There is no need to follow the trend...

Schlein: “Changing the name of the Democratic Party?...

Chinese Leader’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Comes Amid...

Manai fails, goodbye to the historic children’s clothing...

The balance of local government special bonds of...

Earthquake in the Marches, 4.0 shock in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy