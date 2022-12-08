Ivrea. The ways to support the French Saints, the last band remaining in the competition after a record-breaking edition with two groups from the area, are many and within everyone’s reach. The indispensable condition, however, is to have a subscription to Sky channels. The first method that can be used is to access televoting via the website: when browsing the xfactor.sky.it website, click on the red button located at the top right and called Vote. It is essential to access the Sky Id page and log in to the voting page. The second method involves accessing the X-Factor application downloadable on smartphones. Also in this case you have to access from the login page or by authenticating via social network from your account. For those who own a Sky decoder connected to the Internet, there is also the possibility of voting directly from the remote control. One’s favorite talent can be voted for using the green button on the remote control during the live broadcast in prime time (the live broadcast which takes place in the peak viewing hours, ed.). Those who are more up-to-date and own a Sky Glass television will be able to access televoting in an even simpler way. It will be enough to press the interactivity button to vote for your favorite singer or group during the live broadcast in prime time. Fans of the French Saints will not fail to support the favorites who climbed the race until the last episode.