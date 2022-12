IVREA. The French Saints fly to the final thanks to two songs that involved the public, the duet with Coma Cose with flames in the eyes and the cover of When we were young by The Killers. They were the first nominated to go to the final. They will compete with Linda, Beatrice Quinta and Tropea on Thursday 8 December. The Omini, in the ballot with the workhorse of the Who My generation have been eliminated, but they ensure that “we will hear about them very soon”.