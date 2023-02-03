After the announcement of his anticipated album, ‘Mañana ser bonito’, Karol G launches “X si volvemos” accompanied by The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos.

Uniting both artists for the first time, the song tells the passionate and sensual story of the end of a relationship. “X if we return” will be part of ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ and is now available on all digital platforms.

Produced by Ovy On The Drums and composed by Karol G, Romeo and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, “X si volvemos” brings to life a captivating night in bed where a couple admit their undeniable sexual chemistry while accepting that they are not meant to be. be together. As they sing, “With that we leave, but before we go.

Let’s do it one last time, baby. Not in love, but in bed we understand each other”, over a contagious rhythm, the song will undoubtedly capture its current and new audience. The production further affirms Karol G’s versatility as he continues to collaborate with iconic artists from various genres.

The song comes shortly after the Latin GRAMMY winner announced her fourth album, ‘Mañana ser bonito’. The announcement of the launch was accompanied by a short happy video in which Karol, feeling sad, calls the service attended by children, who give her instructions to be happy. Representing a difficult and intimate time in her life, the album’s title derives from a phrase she repeated to herself when things were not going so well, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’.

“X si volvemos” is Karol’s first release in 2023, after an impactful year in 2022. His previous single, “CAIRO”, surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, marking his 36th song to achieve this achievement and received 3x platinum certified in the US by the RIAA. Prior to that, “Gatúbela” amassed more than 200 million streams on Spotify.

Beyond her streaming success, the superstar scored the highest-grossing North American tour by a Latin artist of all time and ranked on Pollstar’s list of the 10 most successful tours in the world with her “$trip Love Tour.”

