X Removes Glowing Logo from San Francisco Headquarters Amid Controversy

San Francisco, CA – In a recent turn of events, social network X, formerly known as Twitter, faced backlash from local authorities and residents over a massive x-shaped structure installed on the rooftop of its headquarters. After numerous complaints regarding the intense brightness emitted by the logo, the contentious object was dismantled on Monday.

Installed as part of Elon Musk’s campaign to rebrand and relaunch the platform, the striking x structure appeared on the roof of the downtown offices last week. However, the gleaming lights emanating from the logo during nighttime became a cause for concern among nearby residents, who also raised issues regarding its location on the edge of the building.

According to reports from the San Francisco Building Inspection Department, 24 complaints were received from neighbors and city officials alike. The grievances included allegations of safety concerns, unauthorized installation, and disturbance to residents. City officials launched an investigation into the structure and found it to be an annoyance to the local community.

As a result, building inspectors supervised the dismantling of the structure on Monday morning. A representative of the San Francisco Planning and Building Inspection Department stated that the owner of the building, which houses X’s offices, would be responsible for the permits and associated investigation costs.

The city had previously issued a violation notice to X, notifying them of the requirement for permits to install the structure. However, the response from the company remained evasive, with an automated message promising a future reply.

Elon Musk, the driving force behind the rebranding, has shown his affinity for the “X” symbol, incorporating it into the name of his child and employing it in other endeavors, including SpaceX. Musk intends to transform X into a platform resembling China‘s WeChat, encompassing audio, video, messaging, payment/banking, and creating a global marketplace of ideas and services.

Despite this recent controversy, Musk took to X to assert that the company has no plans to leave San Francisco, highlighting the “great incentives” offered to move elsewhere. Musk’s other venture, Tesla, relocated its headquarters to Texas at the end of last year, citing flexible taxation and a lower cost of living as reasons for the move.

In recent months, Musk has made several significant changes at Twitter, including laying off a substantial portion of the company’s staff, implementing a subscription-based verification system, and taking the social media giant public.

The removal of the x-shaped structure from Twitter’s headquarters marks another noteworthy chapter in X’s journey as it aims to revolutionize social networking and establish a worldwide marketplace for communication and commerce.

