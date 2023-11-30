Home » Xavi Marcos – Leclerc: what remains of the combination? – Formula 1
Xavi Marcos – Leclerc: what remains of the combination? – Formula 1

The track engineer for a driver who competes in Formula 1 is a very important element, a bit like the coach for a national football team; it is a combination that is established and which, if carried forward in the correct way, can give immense results. Let’s think for example of Giampiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s race engineer, net of the fact that Max drives a spaceship their relationship is truly symbiosis, Giampiero is able to understand Max and his moods, he knows when to indulge his requests but also knows when it’s time to put the brakes on his innate sense of wanting everything.

The relationship between Xavi Marcos and Charles Leclerc, however, does not seem to be the most idyllic, according to rumors circulating in the paddock, as also reported by f1ingenerale, it would seem that Xavi should maintain his position for next year too. But even just looking at 2023, there have been many occasions in which they made mistakes from the wall: in Saudi Arabia the communication to push before the Safety Car lines arrived too late, and Charles expressed his disappointment via radio. In Monaco, a failure to communicate Norris’ arrival at high speed cost Charles a 3-place penalty on the starting grid on Sunday.

The reconfirmation of Xavi Marcos, although plausible, is not yet an official communication, what is certain is that if it were to arrive it would cause considerable dismay.

