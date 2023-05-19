Home » Xavier Hervas does not rule out a new candidacy for the Presidency – breaking latest news
Xavier Hervas does not rule out a new candidacy for the Presidency – breaking latest news

Xavier Hervas, former candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, fulfilled his agenda in Loja.

The former candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Xavier Hervas Mora, fulfilled his agenda in Loja, where he held an academic meeting and met with some unions. In dialogue with Diario Crónica, he gave his criteria regarding the latest events in the country.

Marcelo Xavier Hervas Mora, businessman and politician, was a candidate in the 2021 Ecuadorian presidential election.

At that time, he participated in the Democratic Left (ID) party, but last year he disaffiliated from the political organization.

He said that after his candidacy in the last elections, “he is still a politician”, for this reason, he tours the country’s provinces.

Yesterday he was in Loja: during the morning and afternoon he took part in some conferences; In addition, she attended the agenda in some media.

He said that, although his life has not been linked to politics, he headed down this line.

“In the different cities that I visit I carry a message of unity, which is what Ecuador needs.”

Around

Regarding the country’s political environment, he specified: “as an Ecuadorian, I am very concerned, because it is the most irresponsible decision that a government has taken. The next few months will be of economic paralysis, and in a country that needs reactivation”.

He asserted that in Ecuador there are very capable men and women, therefore, “there is hope and we have to work to give direction to the country.”

Candidacy

When consulting him, regarding a possible application as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, he specified “I will always be in the spaces to add a better Ecuador.”

He said that, currently, by not belonging to any political party, “you have to put together a great national front.”

He did not rule out a candidacy for the Presidency of Ecuador; and he made a call to Ecuadorians to “unite in a vision of the country.” (YO)

