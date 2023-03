After struggling with various complications in his health, on the morning of this Saturday, March 25, fThe renowned comedian Xavier López passed awaybetter known as ‘Chabelo’.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, cause of abdominal complications”, announced his family through his official Twitter account.

The actor who transcended the Mexican entertainment industry he lost his life at 88 years of age.