#XBB May Shorten Immunity Protection Period#【XBB may shorten the immunity protection period obtained by “Yangkang” and still take good protection during the Spring Festival】According to the press conference of the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism held on January 13, starting from 2022 From December 1 to January 12, 2023, a local case of the XBB variant of Omicron was detected in my country. my country is facing the risk of continuous import of XBB and its sub-branches. Li Tong, Chief Physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Beijing You’an Hospital, said that the clinical manifestations of XBB virus infection are not much different, and the possibility of causing a large-scale epidemic is relatively low. In the short term, the “Yangkang” population is immune to XBB. However, during the Spring Festival, key groups should focus on strengthening protection.

