As you may know, Quantum Break recently dropped out of the catalog of Xbox Game Passdespite being an Xbox console exclusive. Well apparently this is a temporary removal and according to the words of Microsoft it should back in service soon.

Through a note sent to the German portal XboxDynasty, the Redmon company explained that the Remedy title was removed from the Game Pass due to “licensing problems”, but that the Xbox team is working to resolve them and re-enter it in the catalog on “as soon as possible“.

A time window has not been indicated, not even indicative, so we doubt that Quantum Break will already appear in the next batch of games arriving on the service, which, barring surprises, will be revealed this afternoon. If you really can’t wait, we inform you that the title of Remedy is available at promotional price of 7.99 euros on the Xbox store, with one 80% discount.

Staying on the subject, here are the Xbox and PC games that will leave the Game Pass catalog in April 2023, which include Life is Strange: True Colors and Rainbow Six: Extraction.

