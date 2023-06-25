Home » XDefiant: The beta was a success but could not be extended
News

XDefiant: The beta was a success but could not be extended

by admin
XDefiant: The beta was a success but could not be extended

XDefiantthe new competitive FPS-style shooter from Ubisoft, seems to have been well received by users who participated in the betawith this one which was evidently a success given the request to extend itunfortunately not accepted by the publisher due to lack of resources to dedicate.

“One of the most requested things was the possible extension of the beta. Unfortunately, we don’t have the necessary support staff to make it continue even during the weekend”, explained Mark Rubin, the executive producer involved in the game, who thanked everyone for their enthusiasm.

“We have a lot of things to fix and improve since this beta and as always you have been great at providing us with all this feedback, so on behalf of the whole team I want to thank you all.”

It also seems that the publisher does not want to consider it a “Call of Duty killer“, so much to see with annoyance the combination of their game to the famous Activision Blizzard series.

As previously reported, Rubin seems to be particularly aware of the possibility of the comparison being made and even a little tired of seeing it, according to what emerged on Twitter. Responding to content creator Ryan Alexander, who spoke highly of the XDefiant beta by saying he would like people to stop labeling him as a CoD Killer, Rubin said, “Me too.”

The producer shares the same consideration as Alexander, evidently wanting to try to detach Ubisoft’s creature from the cumbersome comparison with one of the most famous and best-selling series on the video game market. On the other hand, there are points of difference and, in any case, trying to build one’s own story away from bulky shadows is certainly the best way for a new intellectual property.

You may also like

Shooting in the street in the Naples district,...

Candidate for queen of El Carmen fainted on...

Brighton would look to sign Yaser Asprilla

Top search! I have to take a rest...

all the ferment of the Asian continent and...

Missing young man was found dead in a...

Jovany’s resilient story: military victim of antipersonnel mine

Cuts in Under Armour. 50 employees fired

The PCA of the Trésor Mutiki Foundation preaches...

Silvestre Dangond’s son is dedicated to selling hot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy