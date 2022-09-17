The Nikkei Asian Review published an opinion piece by senior editor Katsuji Nakazawa on September 15, suggesting that after revising the party constitution, Xi Jinping may revise the constitution again next year. However, at the same time, some experts have analyzed that the collapse of China‘s economy is Xi Jinping’s hidden worry, preventing him from winning a complete victory in the 20th National Congress.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China agreed to revise the party constitution at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16. However, so far, the official did not disclose the specific content of the modification.

“Sing Tao Daily” published an article on September 15 that analyzed that, first of all, the “two establishments” that highlight Xi Jinping’s core status have been written into the CCP’s third historical resolution and should be written into the party constitution; secondly, after Xi Jinping’s 19th National Congress The original “whole process people’s democracy” is believed to be written into the party constitution.

“Sing Tao Daily” also mentioned several other conjectures, which are no more than party culture terms that highlight Xi Jinping’s status. However, it is worth noting that the CCP may add in the party constitution: “Solving the Taiwan issue and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the party’s unswerving historical task.” “Sing Tao Daily” said that the current party constitution has the words “complete the reunification of the motherland”, but it has only been mentioned.

In the Nikkei article, Keji Zhongze said that the party constitution has become a magic weapon for Xi Jinping to restrain CCP members, and generally speaking, if the party constitution is significantly revised, the constitution will be revised later. That’s what Ninth is doing.

At the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” was written into the party constitution for the first time. At the National People’s Congress in March of the following year, Xi Jinping revised the constitution and abolished the term limit for the president of the state.

Zhongze Ke Er analyzed that if Xi Jinping amends the constitution next year, one possibility is to call “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, referred to as “Xi Jinping Thought”; another possibility is to follow Mao Zedong and add “Xi Jinping Thought” to himself. Leader” title.

Whether Xi Jinping will wear the “leader” crown has aroused great interest since he vowed to “always support, defend, and follow leaders” in the communiqué of the Guangxi 20th National Congress in April.

Zhongze Ke Er also proposed that if Xi Jinping restores the party chairmanship at the 20th National Congress, not to mention, he is basically certain to amend the constitution in the second year to strengthen his power.

However, Zhongze Keji believes that the call for training the next generation of leaders is now growing within the CCP, and if Xi Jinping is concurrently party chairman, state president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, this excessive concentration of power runs counter to this call. One solution is that Xi may consider stepping down as president sometime after 2023.

As early as when the outside world speculated that the 20th National Congress would put “two establishments” into the party constitution, some observers said that this was a phenomenon of centralization that was never mentioned in the Mao Zedong period. If Xi Jinping, as Zhongze Keji said, further amends the constitution and adds the title of leader to himself, then he has indeed reached the pinnacle of centralization.

However, Lei Ge, a senior current affairs commentator living in the United States, said in an interview with “Voice of America” ​​on the 15th that Xi Jinping’s re-election at the 20th National Congress is basically a foregone conclusion, but he has not been able to “unify the country” and fully control the overall situation. Because the so-called unification of the country not only means that he himself can be re-elected in a trinity, but also can arrange his own people to enter the 20th National Congress at will, so that the Xi faction can completely dominate, but Xi Jinping is still unable to do this.

Lei Ge said that the main problem facing Xi Jinping is that he has made a mess of the economy. China‘s GDP fell sharply and entered the danger zone of a death spiral last year. economic policy. Since then, the anti-Xi forces have become very obvious, and they have begun to attack in groups. This year’s “zero” epidemic prevention has pushed China‘s economy to the brink, which has made many central executives unable to sit still, because it involves The interests and future of each of them also endanger the ruling foundation of the CCP.

Lei Ge said that, judging from the current indications, it is relatively easy for Xi Jinping to reach a compromise with various forces to ensure that he can be re-elected in the “Trinity”, but he must put his own people into the core team and kick out all opponents at will. is very difficult.

