Chinese President Xi Jinping was rarely absent from a key military committee meeting on September 21. On the same day, the National Defense and Military Reform Seminar was held in Beijing. Neither Xi Jinping nor Defense Minister Wei Fenghe showed up. Xi Jinping only issued instructions to the meeting, asking to focus on preparing for war. On the same day, Li Qiaoming, the former commander of the Northern Theater Command, who was previously dismissed and rumored to have participated in the “mutiny”, made a high-profile appearance and was photographed sitting in the front row of the meeting next to Liu Zhenli, the commander of the Chinese Communist Army. The news attracted attention from the outside world.

It can be seen from the report of the CCP CCTV that the CCP Military Commission held a high-level meeting this time, but Xi Jinping was indeed absent. This meeting was held before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when the international situation became more complicated. Recently, Russia lost the battlefield in Ukraine. Even if it announced the deployment of 300,000 troops, the outside world believed that it was difficult to hide its decline.

Senior commentator Tang Jingyuan told Voice of Hope that the military reform seminar held this time has a dual meaning. On the one hand, it is to summarize Xi Jinping’s military reform achievements, and it is also an early appearance meeting for future personnel changes of the members of the military commission, showing the composition of the CCP’s next military commission. Basically has been finalized. It can also be said that this is an indirect meeting to refute rumors. The information released to the outside world is that the power structure of the CCP Military Commission is in the process of normal replacement, and Xi Jinping is very likely to be re-elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Tang Jingyuan believes that the main reason why Xi Jinping did not attend is that this is a seminar on the reform of the National Defense Forces. Since it is called a seminar in name, it means that it has not yet been finalized. Wei Fenghe did not attend, nor did he find out that he has other public personnel activities, so it cannot be ruled out that it is due to health and other factors. The Minister of Defense is basically a virtual post in the current CCP military system, and his rank is not high. His absence has little impact on the military’s movements.

Tang Jingyuan said that at the meeting, Li Qiaoming appeared wearing an army chest badge and sat next to Liu Zhenli. It can be seen that Liu is wearing the chest badge of the Central Military Commission, so this arrangement shows that Liu Zhenli is likely to be promoted to the next Military Commission, and Li Qiaoming will replace Liu Zhenli as the army commander. Earlier rumors such as Li Qiaoming’s mutiny were not accurate.

Chen Pokong, a senior current affairs commentator, believes that holding such a meeting of the Military Commission before the 20th National Congress is a good opportunity for Xi Jinping to show off his military power, but there are several possible reasons for this happening at this meeting.

Chen Pokong said, “One possibility is that he will be promoted to the Central Military Commission after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; another possibility is that something happened in the northern theater, sometimes a mutiny occurred, and a mutiny is also possible. But now he has appeared again. After he has appeared, the former possibility is a little bigger. It may be that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will enter the Central Military Commission. In the case of Xi Jinping, it may be that he is ill. Because he visited from Uzbekistan in Central Asia After I came back, I didn’t show up. If I didn’t show up, I might have fallen ill. Because I was busy and tired before this meeting, I might have fallen ill.”

Chen Pokong also believes that Wei Fenghe’s absence is also a point of interest. One possibility is that he was some time ago, because on August 1st, the “Army Day”, it seemed that there was a problem between him and Xi Jinping. Because the “August 1st” Army Day speech was made by Wei Fenghe, not Xi Jinping. In addition, Wei Fenghe did not mention two establishments and two maintenances. Then, talking about getting along well with the armies of various countries seems to mean improving relations with neighboring countries.

