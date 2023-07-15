Xi Authorities Crack Down on Shanghai’s Propaganda System: Former Officials Investigated

Former Head of Shanghai Municipal Propaganda Department Investigated as Part of Purge in Shanghai Propaganda System

NTD Times, Beijing time, July 15, 2023

In a recent series of investigations, Dong Yunhu, the former head of the Shanghai Municipal Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China, and Cheng Feng, chairman of ThePaper Group, have been targeted by authorities. This purge indicates that the Xi administration is cleaning up the propaganda system in Shanghai. Following Dong Yunhu’s removal, an investigation into a Shanghai TV anchor associated with him was reported on the internet.

On the evening of July 12, Dong Yunhu (61), who served as the party secretary and director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, was investigated for “suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law.” The following day, Cheng Feng (51), chairman of The Paper Group and deputy general manager of Shanghai Press Industry Group, was also investigated for “suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law.”

The Shanghai Press Industry Group is the official media group of Shanghai and owns numerous publications, including Wen Wei Po, Jiefang Daily, and Xinmin Evening News, as well as several news networks. The Paper is the group’s new media platform.

Both Dong Yunhu and Cheng Feng have long careers within the Shanghai propaganda system. Dong Yunhu served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Propaganda Department from 2015 to 2018, and he was Cheng Feng’s immediate superior.

This marks the third high-ranking official within Shanghai’s propaganda system to be removed since the end of last year.

On November 18, 2022, Xu Shiping, the former deputy party secretary, president, and editor-in-chief of Shanghai Dongfang.com Co., Ltd., was investigated after being retired for over two years. On June 13 of this year, Xu Shiping was officially dismissed.

Xu Shiping, a 63-year-old senior media figure in China with ties to the Jiang school, had a close relationship with former Shanghai mayor Yang Xiong. Yang is considered a confidant of Jiang Mianheng, the son of former Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin. Speculation suggests that Dong Yunhu’s investigation may be related to Xu Shiping.

Tang Renwu, dean of Beijing Normal University’s Institute of Government Management, believes that Dong Yunhu’s investigation is significant not only because he is the first ministerial-level “tiger” since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China but also because he hails from Shanghai. Dong Yunhu’s investigation while in office has far-reaching implications for the economic hub and has a greater impact than recent dismissals of other officials.

Tang Renwu predicts that more officials within Shanghai’s propaganda system will be investigated following the removal of Dong Yunhu and Cheng Feng. This anti-corruption campaign targeting Shanghai’s propaganda outlets involves serving, relegated, and retired officials simultaneously.

Simultaneously, social media user “Cao Shanshi,” who is known for breaking news, posted a screenshot indicating that Liu Moubing, the host of Shanghai TV’s Dragon TV and the director of the Innovation and Communication Department of RongMedia, was also under investigation. Another user claimed that Dong Yunhu’s mistress was taken away from the Shanghai TV station, leading some to believe that the TV station is becoming a “mistress’ den.”

Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao Daily” commented on July 15 that Ji Xiaohua stated that the “Shanghai Tiger” had an accident, and there were widespread rumors online that a “beautiful host” from a certain TV station was also assisting in the investigation. The “beautiful host” is a 36-year-old college graduate from Henan Province who initially worked in a technology company.

The article highlights the career trajectory of the alleged “beautiful host,” mentioning her appearances in Tibet when Dong Yunhu served as Tibet’s Propaganda Minister, her joining of Shanghai Radio and Television Station as a host during Dong Yunhu’s tenure as Shanghai Propaganda Minister, and her subsequent membership in the CPPCC when Dong served as the chairman of the Shanghai CPPCC.

Following Dong Yunhu’s removal, Shanghai officials announced their firm support for the decision made by the Party Central Committee at a meeting held by the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on the evening of July 12.

Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Li Quan

