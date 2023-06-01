Xi calls to prepare “for the worst case scenario” during a meeting of the National Security Commission

The president indicates that China must prepare “for real combat and to face practical problems.”

The president of China, Xi Jinping, in the framework of a meeting of the National Security Commission on Tuesday, has called accelerate efforts to modernize the system and national security capability of the country, taking into account “the complex and challenging circumstances it faces” today.

Xi, quoted by the state newspaper China Daily, has stressed that “the complexity and severity of the problems of national security” facing the Asian giant “have increased drastically.

«We must be prepared for worst case and extreme scenarios, be aware of potential dangers and be ready to withstand the great test of strong winds, rough waters and even dangerous storms,” ​​Xi warned. He added that the country must do further efforts to modernize your system and capacity National securityand prepare “for actual combat and for dealing with practical problems.”

In addition, the meeting emphasized the importance of improving the management of network data security and artificial intelligence. As a result of the meeting, chaired by Xi, “guidelines to accelerate the construction of a risk monitoring and early warning system for national security” and “guidelines to strengthen comprehensive public education on national security” were adopted.