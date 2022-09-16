Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15 (Reporters Liu Hua and Cai Guodong)On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping received the “Highest Friendship” Medal from Uzbekistan’s President Mirziyoyev at the Samarkand International Conference Center.

On September 15, local time, President Xi Jinping received the “Highest Friendship” Medal from Uzbekistan’s President Mirziyoyev at the Samarkand International Conference Center.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Haitao

Mirziyoyev delivered the award speech. He said that today is a day of great historical significance. It is a great honor for me to present President Xi Jinping with the first Uzbekistan’s highest foreign honor – the “Supreme Friendship” Medal. President Xi Jinping has made significant contributions to enhancing Uzbekistan-China friendship, consolidating mutual trust and deepening bilateral cooperation. The people of Uzbekistan have high respect for President Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping is the greatest statesman and outstanding leader in the world today. Under the wise leadership and personal leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has made remarkable achievements in economic and social construction, especially winning the battle against poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, which has won wide respect and praise from the international community, and China‘s international status and influence have continued to rise. . President Xi Jinping is the well-deserved core of the Communist Party of China and the core of the entire Chinese people. I firmly believe that under the strong and strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will not only have a better today, but also a better tomorrow. I wish a friendly China peace and prosperity! I wish the friendly Chinese people happiness and well-being!

Mirziyoyev said that under the personal care and guidance of President Xi Jinping, Uzbekistan-China relations have become increasingly mature and dynamic, reaching unprecedented heights. The joint statement signed by President Xi Jinping and I today will surely elevate the Uruguay-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level in the new era, and will continue to benefit the two countries and peoples.

Mirziyoyev adorned President Xi Jinping with a medal, and the audience burst into prolonged warm applause.

Xi Jinping delivered a speech. Xi Jinping pointed out that President Mirziyoyev awarded me the “Supreme Friendship” Medal, which fully reflects the great importance the Uzbek side attaches to China-Uzbekistan relations and the deep friendship of the Uzbek people to the Chinese people. Navoi, a famous poet of Uzbekistan, said: “There is nothing more beautiful than living in friendship.” As early as more than 2,000 years ago, the two great peoples of China and Uzbekistan have used the Silk Road as a link to communicate with each other. Learn from each other. Thirty years ago, China and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter in the friendship between the two peoples. The comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has achieved leapfrog development, and cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, which has effectively promoted their respective development and revitalization, and injected positive energy into maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia and the world at large. President Mirziyoyev and I have agreed to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan in the new era and commit ourselves to the practice of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future. China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to write a new chapter of China-Uzbekistan friendship.

The “Supreme Friendship” Medal is Uzbekistan’s highest foreign honor, which aims to recognize people who have made special contributions to developing friendly relations with Uzbekistan, solving international and regional hotspot issues, and making special contributions to Uzbekistan’s national development. This is the first time since the “Supreme Friendship” Medal was established.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the awarding ceremony.

"Guangming Daily" (September 16, 2022 01 edition)

