Chinese President Xi Jinping was handed a third five-year term as the country’s president on Friday, setting him on track to remain in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the United States and other countries. .

The endorsement offered to Xi as president by the National People’s Congress was predictable for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the upper ranks of the Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012.

Xi received 2,952 votes in favor and zero against in the National People’s Congress, whose members are appointed by the ruling party.

When he appointed himself in October for a third five-year term as party general secretary, Xi, 69, broke a tradition under which Chinese leaders handed over power after a decade. The two-term limit on the presidency was removed from the Chinese constitution earlier, prompting hints that he could remain in power for the rest of his life.

No list of candidates was distributed, and Xi and others who won jobs are believed to have faced no opposition. The electoral process remains shrouded almost entirely in secrecy, outside of the process by which congressional delegates drop four ballots into ballot boxes set up around a huge auditorium in the Great Hall of the People.

Xi was also unanimously named commander of the 2 million-strong People’s Liberation Army, a force that explicitly takes its orders from the party, not the country.

In another vote, the party’s third-ranking official, Zhao Leji, was named head of the National People’s Congress. The vast majority of the body’s legislative work is headed by its Standing Committee, which meets throughout the year.

Zhao, 67 — a holdover from the party’s former Politburo Standing Committee, the pinnacle of political power in China headed by Xi — earned Xi’s trust as head of the party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Inspection. Disciplinary, which launched an anti-corruption campaign that froze all possible opposition to Xi.

Former Shanghai party chief and member of the last Politburo Standing Committee, Han Zheng, has been appointed to the largely ceremonial post of vice president of state.