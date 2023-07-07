Xi Jinping: All countries win “if they make the cooperation pie bigger”

The Chinese president urges to reject the cutting of international supply chains after restricting its exports of two rare metals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries and the rest of the world to reject breaking international supply chains.

During his speech by videoconference at the SCO summit, the president assured that Beijing wants to work with nations to “reject movements to put up barriers, decouple and cut supply chains.” Instead, he suggested “making the pie of win-win cooperation bigger and ensuring that more development benefits are shared more fairly by people around the world.”

The appeal came a day after China imposed restrictions on exports of gallium and germanium required to make semiconductors. The move came as a response to the US closing Chinese companies’ access to cloud computing services and other Western sanctions, and came on the eve of the US Treasury secretary’s scheduled visit to Beijing. , Janet Yellen, highlights Bloomberg.

The former Vice Minister of Commerce of the Asian country, Wei Jianguo, assured local media that the export controls of gallium and germanium are “only the beginning” and that China would intensify countermeasures if the US imposes more technological restrictions. Last week, the issue of cutting supply chains was raised by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who warned against the politicization of economies, which in recent years has been “generalizing and pushing the world towards fragmentation and even to confrontation.”

